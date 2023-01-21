Inmates From Missouri Are Seen In Surveillance Footage Driving Off In A Stolen Vehicle

Five Missouri inmates, including three whom the authorities describe as “known sex offenders,” were caught on surveillance footage escaping from the jail in a stolen automobile.
The fugitives can be seen loading up into a car one at a time before speeding off into the night in surveillance footage captured on Tuesday from a camera in the parking lot of the Centene Corporation, a healthcare facility close to the St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington.
As of Friday, the men still on the run are LuJuan Tucker, Aaron Sebastian, Kelly McSean, Dakota Pace, and Michael Wilkins.
Two males are seen strolling along a fence encircling the gated parking area at the start of the footage. Then they start a jog and crawl beneath a gate at its entrance before disappearing off-screen.
About 20 seconds later, a grey 2009 Scion TC with Missouri temporary tags, as described by the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, is observed driving toward the exit. The remaining three prisoners are seen getting inside the automobile as the parking lot gate opens and the vehicle speeds off.
The jailbreak at the county’s detention centre, according to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, started at 7 p.m. on Tuesday when the gang entered a protected cell and “made their way through a secured door by use of force.”
The facility’s plumbing was located in those passageways, the jail’s sheriff informed FOX 2 News, and from there they are thought to have climbed onto the roof before returning to the ground and leaving the area.
Authorities claim that the automobile they stole was last seen “moving in a southerly direction.”
“All of the prisoners were detained due to felony charges. The Missouri Department of Corrections Sexual Offender Treatment Center is housing three known sexual offenders: LuJuan Tucker, Aaron Sebastian, and Kelly McSean, also known as Larry Bemboom “the Sheriff’s Office said. “Felony warrants held Dakota Pace and Michael Wilkins in custody.”
The inmates were seen on security cameras “wearing white thermal leggings, white boxer and/or basketball shorts, and white t-shirts,” according to investigators, while “Tucker was wearing a black t-shirt.” The inmates reportedly removed their orange prison attire.
The United States Marshals Service, which is offering prizes of up to $5,000 for information leading to the inmates’ capture, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are also assisting with the investigation, according to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
A Friday Fox News Digital request for comment was not met with any response from the Sheriff’s Department or Marshals Service.
Tucker, according to the Marshals Service, had previously been accused of raping a 12-year-old girl, while McSean was being detained on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 39-year-old woman.
