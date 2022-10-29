Intruder Calls Out, “Where Is Nancy,” And Assaults Pelosi’s Husband

An intruder came into the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband and battered him with a hammer while asking, “Where is Nancy?”

The attack on Paul Pelosi, 82, added to the nation’s already caustic political climate 11 days before midterms. It echoed the Jan. 6, 2021, revolt at the Capitol, when protesters yelled menacingly for the speaker as they rampaged through the halls.

Pelosi arrived in San Francisco late Friday after being in Washington throughout the incident. Her motorcade was observed arriving at her husband’s hospital.

It wasn’t random. Intentional. It’s wrong, said SFPD Chief William Scott.

Scott termed a 911 dispatcher’s job “lifesaving” at an evening news conference. The chief’s voice broke as he opposed political violence.

“Elected officials serve their cities, counties, and states. Their relatives don’t volunteer,” said Scott. “Today’s events disgust everyone.”

David DePape, 42, was hospitalized Friday night on accusations of attempted murder, elder abuse, and burglary. Paul Pelosi underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and major arm and hand injuries, the speaker’s office said.

Biden contacted Pelosi for support and later condemned the “despicable” insult, saying it had no place in America.

Political violence is excessive. Hatred abounds. Too much hostility, Biden argued at a Pennsylvania event.

“What makes us believe it won’t poison politics?” “Enough!”

Mitch McConnell tweeted that he was “horrified and disgusted”The nation’s political tone is unsettling, with lawmakers facing dire threats. The House speaker and other congressional leaders get 24-hour security, and more members do too. Crime and public safety are top election issues.

Police were called to Paul Pelosi’s San Francisco home around 2.30 a.m. Friday, said Scott.

Scott confirmed that the intruder entered the home through the back entrance. Two sources say the intruder broke through glass doors.

Paul Pelosi contacted 911 after informing the intruder he needed to visit the restroom, where his phone was charging, a source said. The stranger asked the speaker’s husband, “Where’s Nancy?”

Scott stated the dispatcher realized there was “something more” than she was given, resulting in faster police response. “Lifesaving,” he said.

Inside, cops found the suspect, DePape, and Paul Pelosi fighting over a hammer, Scott said. Scott alleged DePape grabbed Pelosi’s hammer and hit him with it before being detained. FBI and Capitol Police are also involved.

Three sources informed The Associated Press that DePape targeted Pelosi’s residence. These sources spoke anonymously because they weren’t allowed to discuss an inquiry.

The speaker returned from abroad this week and was slated to appear alongside Vice President Kamala Harris at a Human Rights Campaign fundraiser Saturday night. Pelosi canceled.

Harris said Friday, “I believe we must all speak out against hate, violence, and our better selves.”

DePape’s Berkeley address leads to a UPS Store post box.

He was a pro-nudity campaigner who picketed naked against clothing laws.

Gene DePape, the suspect’s stepfather, said he was a peaceful youngster who lived with him until age 14.

Gene DePape: “He was reclusive but never violent.”

The stepfather hadn’t seen DePape since 2003 and had tried to contact him multiple times.

Both parties expressed astonishment and condolences to the Pelosi family.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called what occurred to Pelosi “disgusting.” “I called with Speaker Pelosi this morning and expressed my deepest worry for her husband and family. I wish him a rapid recovery.”

Kevin McCarthy “checked in on Paul and prayed for a full recovery,” a spokeswoman said.

Some Republicans didn’t stop campaigning.

Virginia GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin said of Pelosi, “There’s no tolerance for violence anywhere, but we’ll send her back to California.”

In 2021, Capitol Police investigated 9,600 threats against members of Congress. Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., was shot in the head outside a grocery store in 2011, and Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., was shot at a congressional baseball practice in 2017.

Members of Congress have received more money for home security, but some want more as visitors visit.

Republicans and outside groups have lampooned Nancy Pelosi in campaign advertising this election year. Her security detail was in Washington during Friday’s California attack.

Paul Pelosi, a wealthy West Coast investor, often attends her Washington functions. They have five adult children and many grandchildren after 59 years of marriage.

He pled guilty to misdemeanor DUI charges in May and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation.

In recent years, protesters have gathered around Pelosi’s home in a rich area. Stylists protested with curling irons after Nancy Pelosi was photographed getting her hair done at a salon amid the coronavirus pandemic. Chinese condemned Pelosi’s travel to Taiwan.

During stimulus package negotiations, demonstrators scribbled anarchy, “cancel rent,” and “we want everything” on the garage door. On the driveway was a pig’s head.

Support and concern dominated Friday.

Over the previous 20 years, we’ve attended many events with the Pelosis and talked about our families and the problems of being a political family. Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) tweeted about the Pelosi family.

Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, Senate president pro tempore and third in line for the presidency, said he’s known Paul Pelosi “since.” “It’s horrific,” he said.

From Washington, Lisa Mascaro, Colleen Long, and Michael Balsamo reported. Kevin Freking, Mary Clare Jalonick, Juliet Williams, Stefanie Dazio, Bernard Condon, and Jennifer Farrar contributed from Washington. Smith and Swanson also contributed.