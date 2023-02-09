Investigators Are Looking Into The Deaths Of 3 Persons Who Were Found Shot In An Andover Residence

An investigation has been launched by the authorities after the bodies of three persons, all of whom appeared to have been shot, were discovered at a house near Andover early on Thursday morning.
According to the Essex County District Attorney’s office, Andover police arrived at the scene at 48 Porter Road soon after 3 a.m. when they got a 911 call reporting a possible emergency. When the police arrived, they discovered three people dead inside the house from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.
The district attorney’s office issued a statement that read, “Based on the facts on the scene, officers do not feel there is an ongoing threat to the public.”
The state and municipal police are still looking into the deaths as part of their continuing investigation.
