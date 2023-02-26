Investigators Find 4k Grams Of Cocaine In Waterbury Homes, Two Men Charged With Operating Drug Factory

After a search of two homes turned up more than 4,000 grammes of cocaine, other drugs, an illegal firearm, and ammunition, police said two men from Waterbury are now facing a long list of drug and firearm charges.
According to the Waterbury Police Department, on February 17, investigators from the Vice and Intelligence Division, the Gang Task Force Unit, the Auto Theft Task Force, the Connecticut State Police Violent Crimes Task Force, and the FBI conducted searches at homes on Wilson Street and South Main Street as well as numerous vehicles there.
Police reported that investigators discovered a 9mm handgun with a large capacity magazine, 4,000 grammes of cocaine, 381 grammes of crack cocaine, $17,000 in cash, and various quantities of ammunition.
The Department of Children and Families was informed when the firearm and drugs were discovered in public places where kids might have obtained them, according to the police.
Two Men Charged With Operating Drug Factory
Yadiel Baez, 18, and Vincys Baez, 44, who both resided at the Wilson Street home, were both detained by police, according to the police.
Yadiel Baez was charged with running a drug factory, selling more than half an ounce of cocaine, possessing a hallucinogen with the intent to sell it, endangering children, illegally transferring a pistol or revolver, negligently storing a firearm, and violating the law against large capacity magazines, according to the police.
Vincys Baez, a convicted felon, was charged with running a drug operation, selling more than half an ounce of cocaine, possessing a hallucinogen with the intent to sell it, criminally possessing a gun, criminally possessing a pistol or revolver, endangering a child, illegally transferring a gun, negligently storing a gun, and violating the law on large capacity magazines, according to the police.
According to court records, both of them are expected to appear in court in Waterbury on March 8.
