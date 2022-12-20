Invincible Season 2 Release Date: When Will It Air On Prime Video In 2023?

Season two of Amazon’s Prime Video’s Invincible was requested by fans before the first season had even concluded. I’d say that right there is commitment. Let’s dig deep into the Invincible season 2 release date.
Fans’ efforts, petitions, and hashtags paid off in April 2021 when the show was renewed for a second season on Amazon Prime Video… and then a third!
Robert Kirkman, the show’s creator, had already hinted that new episodes seemed likely before this unexpected announcement, though they would be somewhat stressful to pull off.
The Walking Dead creator told Collider, “The production timeline is somewhat daunting.” In my opinion, we devoted a considerable amount of time and effort to creating and perfecting this season. Hopefully, as we progress into season two and beyond, we’ll be able to tighten things up a bit.
As we enter our second season, there is a great deal less designing that needs to be done, and there are also a number of new things that must be implemented. It’s also possible that preparations for Season 2 have already begun. If this show ends up being successful, I believe we have a solid foundation on which to build.
What can we expect from Invincible Season 2?
Don some spandex and hang out with us at Digital Spy; we've got you covered.
Invincible Season 2 Release Date
According to a report from Collider, the second season of Invincible will premiere in 2023. Before the official announcement was made, Kirkman told Collider, “The production timeframe is pretty intimidating.”
In my opinion, we devoted a considerable amount of time and effort to creating and perfecting this season. Hopefully, as we progress into Season 2 and beyond, we'll be able to tighten things up.
In preparation for our second season, there is noticeably less designing that has to be done, as well as a variety of other changes. It’s also likely that preparations for Season 2 have already begun. If this program ends up being successful, I believe we have a solid foundation on which to build.
Keep in mind that Kirkman has been hard at work on the last season of The Walking Dead, which will wrap up the long-running zombie drama later this year.
In Season 2, Invincible will have to prove himself as Earth’s mightiest hero.
A second season has been in the works for “longer than I believe people are aware, but it takes a while,” head writer Simon Racioppa told Tech Radar. As the saying goes, “It’s a big show.”
We’ve been at it for a while,” he said. We are putting in a lot of time and effort. Robert and I pretty much trade-off days working on it. We have begun the process of discussing it and planning for it.
Mark Grayson, aka Invincible, is played by Steven Yeun, who recently shared that he began recording his voice for Season 2 back in April. The Invincible Twitter page shared a clip of Yeun saying, “Can’t wait to make more…” before cutting to the opening credits.
The actor behind Omni-Man, J.K. Simmons, recently told Discussing Film that he will be returning to the voice studio for the show’s upcoming second season. “It’s okay for me to announce that we’ll be back in the recording booth pretty soon,” he stated.
“Now, obviously there will be many months, and possibly more than a year, of delay between us doing our first recordings and the animation, is completed. However, I would tell you that Season 2 of Invincible is well underway. That’s a wonderful, nebulous term.
Khary Payton has informed us that production on Season 2 is now complete. Despite telling The Movie Dweeb, “We’ve done Season 2, we’re into Season 3,” he did not reveal when Season 3 would be available.
Simon Racioppa, the show’s lead writer, recently told CBM, “We want to make it as bad as everyone wants to watch it.” The abyss has been entered. I wish it were completed already, and I wish it were done, but it’s not.
In addition, Yeun told Collider that [Robert Kirkman] is “very thrilled” about it. I agree with him that Season 2 will surpass the quality of the first season.
When you consider how much story still needs to be done from that run, it’s going to be nuts. “If you look at his source material, Invincible is a great comic. “I’m definitely looking forward to it.
Invincible Season 2 Cast
The ensemble cast of Invincible is, and we don’t use this word lightly, completely stooooooooacked, and it’s feasible that it will get even larger as the program progresses.
After that dramatic season one ending, most of these characters are likely to return for Invincible season two:
• Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson / Invincible
• Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson
• JK Simmons as Nolan Grayson / Omni-Man
• Zachary Quinto as Robot
• Ross Marquand as Rudy Connors, Robot’s new real body
• Gillian Jacobs as Samantha Eve Wilkins / Atom Eve
• Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Sloan / Rex Splode
• Malese Jow as Kate Cha / Dupli-Kate
• Grey Griffin as Shrinking Rae
• Khary Payton as Black Samson
• Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman
• Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien
• Mahershala Ali as Titan
• Kevin Michael Richardson as The Mauler Twins
• Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell
• Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett
Invincible Season 2 Trailer
To my knowledge, there has been no Season 2 of Invincible promoted. As of this writing, there is no available video. As soon as Amazon makes a trailer available, we will post it here.
If you’re missing that nostalgic sensation in the meantime, you can always catch up on the first season.
Amazon Prime members may now watch the first season of Invincible.
