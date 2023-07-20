Legendary WWE Wrestle Iron Sheik Cause of Death Revealed

Legendary WWE wrestler, The Iron Sheik, whose real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, passed away at the age of 81 last month. The cause of his death has now been revealed as cardiac arrest. According to reports, the manner of his death was ruled as natural.
Iron Sheik Cause of Death
The late wrestler’s death certificate states that he died of cardiac arrest, and it is noted in the document that he had been battling congestive heart failure and hypertension before his passing.
The Iron Sheik was a trailblazer in the world of professional wrestling and achieved the notable feat of becoming the only Iranian champion in WWE history. He won the World Heavyweight Championship in 1983 and was revered as one of the greatest wrestlers of his generation.
In a heartfelt statement posted on Twitter, the wrestling community came together to bid farewell to the iconic figure. They remembered him as a true legend and a force of nature who made an indelible mark on the world of wrestling.
Beyond his larger-than-life wrestling persona, The Iron Sheik was a devoted family man. He is survived by his wife Caryl and their three children, who were a source of unwavering encouragement throughout his illustrious career.
The tweet below verifies the news of Iron Sheik’s Death:
WWE Legend Iron Sheik Died Of Cardiac Arrest https://t.co/TSA9G1HLvD
— TMZ (@TMZ) July 19, 2023
The wrestling world mourned the loss of The Iron Sheik, and tributes poured in from fellow wrestlers and fans alike. WWE boss Triple H, known by his real name Paul Levesque, paid his respects to the late icon, praising him as an all-time great performer and Hall of Famer who left an enduring legacy in the industry.
Dwayne ‘The Rock Johnson, who shared a personal connection with The Iron Sheik, also expressed his condolences. The Rock’s father, Rocky Johnson, had appeared in wrestling promotions alongside The Iron Sheik. In an emotional video, The Rock fondly remembered the legend and thanked him for the cherished memories, declaring that The Iron Sheik would never be forgotten.
The legacy of The Iron Sheik in professional wrestling will continue to resonate with fans for generations to come. As the wrestling world honors his memory, they will forever remember his contributions to the sport and the impact he had on those who loved and admired him.
If You Liked Our Content, Please Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) to stay updated about celebrities and their lifestyles.