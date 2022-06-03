IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga in 2022: Start Time, Live Stream, and Preview Information

IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga 2022 preview – read our full race reports on how Jason West won the men’s Pro race and Jackie Hering took the Pro women’s podium.

Challenge Family’s The Championship in Samorin, Slovakia, is the weekend’s most lucrative race.

The Sunbelt Bakery IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga North American Championship presented by Mckee A Family Bakery, on the other hand, may win the weekend’s longest event title.

As the newest IRONMAN 70.3 race to be aired live, you’ll likely hear that phrase a lot, but it’s for a good cause.

Additionally, there is a great deal to watch. Another perk for triathlon fans is that the race is anticipated to begin around the time that the action in Slovakia ends.

Start time and how to watch live

On May 22, 2022, the race will take place.

At 6:50 a.m. local time, the Pro race will begin (Eastern). That’s 1150 GMT in the United Kingdom and 1250 CET in Europe.

The second of 11 IRONMAN 70.3 races to be broadcast live in 2022 through a new relationship with Outside TV will be the race. Streaming will be available for free on the web, smartphones, and linked TV apps.

The ever-reliable IRONMAN Tracker is your best bet for supporting your viewing experience as usual. Is there any reason you haven’t already installed it on your phone?!

Pro Women

Bermuda’s Flora Duffy was the most talked-about person on the list. After she was ruled out on Saturday – barely 24 hours before the start – the word “was” was the operative one.

Despite Duffy’s best efforts, she was unable to run in Tennessee because she had caught COVID. The good news is that she has fairly minimal symptoms at this point.

However, despite the absence of Duffy, a three-time and reigning World Triathlon Champion, six-time and current XTERRA World Champion, and Olympic and Commonwealth Games gold medalist in the sport, Duffy is already one of the sport’s greatest athletes. She has previously won 11 World Championship titles, and she has also won the ITU Cross Triathlon Championships twice.

Besides defending her Commonwealth Games title in Birmingham later this month, Duffy appears to be preparing for the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship. Last year in St. George, she had wanted to race over the distance, but the post-Olympic Games rush forced her to cancel that plan.

A qualifying event in Chattanooga was planned for Sunday, but Flora now has to find an alternate route to Utah.

The absence of Duffy is a significant setback, but this is far from a one-horse race. Paula Findlay (CAN) is now ranked #10 in the PTO and is very difficult to defeat when she is at her best, as she will be at the PTO 2020 Championship and the IRONMAN 70.3 California 2021.

Holly Lawrence, the 2016 World Champion from Great Britain, is on the start list for Sunday’s PTO PRO-AM race, but fingers crossed that the effects of a bike crash that kept her out of the PTO PRO-AM event aren’t still around to get in the way.

Jackie Hering (USA), who finished fifth at IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside earlier this season behind Lawrence in third but ahead of Findlay, will also be competing (sixth).

Tamara Jewett is somebody to keep an eye out for. Even Anne Haug can’t match the Canadian’s speed on the track, and she’s expected to make substantial gains in the final event. In her first triathlon of the season, it will be intriguing to watch how she performs.

Pro Men

Those who finished first, second, third, fourth, and eighth at the IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside race in early April are all lining up for this year’s race.

However, although Laundry finished fifth in the 2021 World Championships and has a long list of successes to his name, Oceanside felt like a significant breakthrough for him. The only way he can do that again is if he genuinely has arrived.

Trying to pass Rudy Von Berg for the top slot when competing for a Regional Championship title is rarely a wise choice. With the Oceanside sprint finish with Lionel Sanders showing that he is presumably over his health difficulties in 2021, I believe he will be even better here and my favorite for the win.

It will also be Tim O’Donnell’s return to the middle distance after his heart scare at Challenge Miami 2021. ” One of the true gentlemen of the sport, we send our warmest wishes for a safe and healthy race.

Steven McKenna is the last name I’ll give you (AUS). PTO Rankings aren’t an accurate representation of his strengths and potential, as he currently sits at number 66. He’s a possible candidate to join the fray.

What’s in it for the winner?

Over the next two days, a total of $75,000 will be given away, with the winners taking home $12,000 apiece.

The IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in St. George, Utah, October 28-29, 2022, will have a total of eight qualifying positions (four MPRO and four FPRO).

The whole amount of money will be paid out ten-deep:

Financial benefits for performance aren’t entirely based on on-the-day results anymore, owing to the Professional Triathletes Organization.

Based on the final rankings in the PTO World Rankings, a total of $2 million will be paid in 2022. The benefits are considerable, with a rise or fall in the rankings system potentially earning you more money than any single event.

