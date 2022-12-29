Who Is Ariana Grande Married To: What Is The Profession Of Dalton Gomez?

A lot has changed for Ariana Grande since her days as Kat, the lovable airhead, on Nickelodeon’s Victorious. The singer/actress had the top three singles in the country at the same time in 2018, a feat not accomplished in the United States since the Beatles in 1964. Let’s dig deep into Is Ariana Grande Married Or Not?
Grande has racked up a plethora of accolades throughout the course of her career thus far, including two Grammy Awards, two Number One albums, and more. She has 341 million Instagram followers, is one of the most popular people on the internet, and has kept up her acting career, appearing in movies like the dark comedy Don’t Look Up alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.
But for Grande, it hasn’t all been praise and adulation; she’s also had to face unimaginable heartbreak. In 2017, a bomb ripped through her concert venue in Manchester, England, killing 22 people as they were leaving.
She has claimed she now has PTSD as a result of the experience, even going so far as to show off a “hilarious and horrifying” brain scan that she says shows it. “She remarked in an interview, “I know those families and my fans, and everyone there endured a tremendous degree of [PTSD] as well.”
The passage of time is the most crucial factor. It seems inappropriate for me to share details of my personal experience. I doubt I’ll ever be able to discuss it without getting emotional.”
An accidental overdose of fentanyl, alcohol and cocaine took the life of Ariana Grande’s ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, four months after their breakup became public the following year. Grande was devastated by the loss of Miller and had to deal with the vitriol of Miller’s fans who held her responsible for his relapse and subsequent death.
There was a time when she would say things like, “They didn’t see the years of struggle and fighting and trying, or the love and weariness.” If I told you how many times I argued with him and warned him that this would happen, you wouldn’t believe me.
Coincident with Miller’s death was Grande’s highly publicized engagement to and subsequent split from Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson.
Who Is Ariana Grande?
Grande, who was born in the United States, is a multi-talented artist. The pop star’s fortune is estimated at $240 million. When it comes to fame and fortune, Ariana Grande is right up there with the best of them right now.
When this was written, Ariana had over 330 million followers on Instagram. In addition to her 80 million Twitter followers, she also has around 48 million YouTube subscribers.
Ariana Grande makes a minimum of $20–30 million per year. Ariana made an incredible $70 million between June 2019 and June 2020.
Who Is Ariana Grande Married To?
Ariana Grande, who has been dating Los Angeles real estate dealer Dalton Gomez for almost a year, secretly tied the knot with him on May 15, 2021.
Less than a year after they were first spotted together in February, the couple got engaged right before the Christmas break. The bride released the first official wedding images taken by Stefan Kohli on May 26. The photos provided a very personal glimpse of the couple.
Gomez and Grande had been dating for almost a year, both openly and privately. However, they never allowed their romance to become public knowledge.
According to TMZ’s sources close to Grande, who saw them kissing around Valentine’s Day, Gomez had been Grande’s boyfriend for “many months” by the end of March 2020. Later that day, the word broke on both People and E! that Grande is taken off the market and has been keeping her relationship quiet.
TMZ noted that Grande and Gomez were quarantined together and that Gomez made an appearance in Grande’s Instagram Story.
In her “Stuck With U” music video, released on May 8, 2020, the singer officially announced their relationship. As of May 26, 2020, Grande has not properly thanked Gomez on Instagram till that day.
When word of their relationship became public, Gomez immediately made his Instagram private. Grande, though, still follows him.
The likes of Courtney Chipolone, Scott Nicholson, and Alfredo Flores are among her friends who share this view. And who exactly is this Gomez character, then?
Read on to learn everything you need to know about him and his relationship with Grande, including details of their intimate wedding and the exclusive glimpse into their life together that Grande provided in November of 2022.
Who Is Dalton Gomez?
Gomez is a real estate agent in Los Angeles, which sets her apart from Grande and the majority of her renowned exes. He currently directs the estate’s department of Aaron Kirman Group, a high-end real estate firm that caters to celebrities.
According to his company’s website, Gomez has been working in the luxury real estate market for seven years, and he spent his first three years in the industry as the director of operations for Aaron Kirman Group, “running all day-to-day operations for one of the top luxury real estate teams in L.A.”
