Is Bob Barker Still Alive: Bob Marker Turned 99 This Year

Inevitably, Bob Barker will come to mind when you think about The Price Is Right. After 35 years as host, he finally stepped down in 2007, and though he has made a few guest appearances since then, it has been quite some time since fans last saw their favorite TV host in action. Let’s dig deep into Is Bob Barker Still Alive?
In honor of The Price Is Right’s 50th anniversary, current host Drew Carey and his cast will dedicate a special episode to recognizing Bob’s contributions to the long-running game show. Let’s see how Bob is doing these days before the special episode airs.
Who Is Bob Barker?
The former American game show host and animal rights activist Bob Barker are worth an estimated $70 million. He is widely recognized as the host of “The Price Is Right” which lasted the longest. From its inception in 1972 till his retirement in 2007, Bob was the show’s host.
Robert William Barker was born on December 12, 1923, in Darrington, Washington. On the U.S. Indian Census Rolls, 1885-1940, he is recorded as a full-fledged member of the Sioux tribe, having spent the majority of his childhood on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in Mission, South Dakota.
He has a Sioux ancestor, making him a quarter Sioux. His mother was an educator, and his father worked as a foreman on an electrical high line.
Barker attended what is now called Drury University (formerly Drury College) in Missouri thanks to a basketball scholarship. At the university, he joined the Sigma Nu fraternity, joining the Epsilon Beta chapter.
He dropped out of college to serve as a fighter pilot in the United States Navy during World War II, but the war ended before he could be sent to a naval squadron. He went back to school and earned a degree in economics after the war. Let’s dig deep into Is Bob Barker Still Alive?
Is Bob Barker Still Alive?
To answer your question, Bob Barker is still with us in December 2022. But now he’s much older than you probably realized. It was on this date in 2020 that he turned 97 years old.
Though 97 is an impressively advanced age, Bob’s history of health problems makes it all the more surprising that he is still going strong in 2021.
His medical history includes a partially blocked left carotid artery, a stroke, prostate surgery, skin cancer, and several stitches, head, and knee injuries from in-house falls.
Last year was particularly difficult for him because he ended himself in the hospital twice by year’s end due to severe back pain. Because of this, his 95th birthday party was relatively low-key.
In 2018, his representative told USA Today, “He’s simply relaxing, and he’ll probably have some family come by.” “He hasn’t fully recovered from his back injury yet. He’s making progress. It’s slow going because he’s 95 now.”
Many of Bob’s followers worried about him during the COVID-19 epidemic, but in March 2020, TMZ reported that he was coping well while quarantining himself in his Los Angeles home because he is so used to being alone.
According to the tabloid, he has tightened security and limited visitor access as he deals with the threat of COVID-19. However, his loved ones have continued to provide for his nutritional and medical needs. Reportedly, he enjoys kicking back and watching classic films, many of which center around the military.
In spite of the fact that Bob last appeared on The Price Is Right for an April Fools episode in 2015, he still holds the program dear and in August 2021 he spoke to People about the show’s 50th anniversary.
The first thing that comes to me when people ask me what I liked best about working with Price is the money, of course. It was a joke, Bob said. “Laughs aside, there was a lot to like. For 35 wonderful years, I was a part of an amazing cast and team that made my job a joy.
It was especially meaningful to me since our massive popularity allowed me to constantly remind our whole audience of the critical nature of spaying and neutering pets.”
Bob Barker, At 100 Years Old, Appears To Be In Good Health.
This former host of “The Price Is Right” is doing very well for someone in his late 90s. While he was still active in the workforce, he experienced many cases of skin cancer, which he attributes to excessive sun exposure.
In 2005, the anchor told the AP (via CBS News) that there would be “no difficulty at all” if she handled the situation. See a dermatologist once or twice yearly if you spend a lot of time in the sun, or if you have ever spent a lot of time in the sun.
