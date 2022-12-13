Is Bodie Married In 2022: What Is The Name Of The Voice Bodie’s Three Kids?

One of the main contenders for The Voice season 22 is Bodie Kuljian. The 29-year-old singer’s amazing cover songs have won over audiences at every one of his performances on The Voice. Bodie’s coach, Blake Shelton, recognizes the unique talent he has in his charges. Let’s dig deep into Is Bodie Married?
Initially, Bodie had Blake Shelton’s undivided attention as a coach. After Blake, John Legend came along shortly after. Eventually, even Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello swiveled in their red chairs. Blake assured the performer, “Everybody is going to remember you, the way you look, the way you sound.”
You’ve got what it takes to get all the way to The Voice finals. John said, “Your vocal presence was simply so powerful. You are very noticeable. It was Bodie’s “wonderful tone” that Gwen praised. It’s uncommon, thus that makes you unusual.
The country singer has stayed by Bodie’s side ever since he picked him as his mentor. We get to talk to him more openly and in-depth as the tournament progresses and in the engagement.
Bodie said to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview that her boyfriend “is just always very supportive of letting me be me and be unique and create the strange arrangements.” Let’s dig deep into Is Bodie Married?
Is Bodie Married?
Yes, Bodie is married. Bodie’s wife’s name is Royale Kuljian. The famous person’s spouse works as a photographer. When he brought his wife Royale to support him at the auditions, she was introduced to the audience for the first time.
The couple’s subsequent offspring eventually accompanied her. When Bodie was interviewed by Parade, he heaped much adulation on his wife. His wife, Royale, is a professional photographer and, as he put it, “loves being a girl boss.”
During one conversation, Bodie also mentioned that Royale frequently co-writes with him and assists in the creation and editing of their movies.
Royale fulfills her role as a wonderful wife and mother by helping her husband, Bodie, with the infants. She is a freelancer, thus she has taken care of her family and her profession independently.
Similarly to Royale, her hubby is creative and works for himself. But he’s not simply a musician; he also enjoys making videos and taking pictures with his wife. Royale and Bodie are a photography and videography team who works with companies, couples, and more. Bodie also works as a professor at the same school from which he earned his degree.
How Long Have Royale And Bodie Been Married?
Bodie and Royale, from The Voice, have been married for seven wonderful years and have a thriving family.
Together, Royale and Bodie have created a wonderful family of five members. At the earliest, their relationship dates back to 2012.
On June 16, 2015, the pair took their romance to the next level by exchanging wedding vows. The pair has been together for over seven years, and through it all, they have always had each other’s backs.
The couple gives an example of what a healthy relationship should look like.
Three Kids Of Bodie
Their family of five is complete with the addition of Bodie and Royale’s three children. They have three children: two daughters and a son.
Indie, Violet, and Goldie are the names of the three young ladies. A boy, Indie Wade Kuljian, was born to the couple on June 6, 2017, expanding their family.
In November 2018, the couple had their second child, a daughter named Violet Roe Kuljian. The couple’s eldest daughter recently turned four years old.
The pair made another pregnancy announcement in February 2020. Posting by Royale. Their youngest child, Goldie Love Kuljian, entered the world on July 15, 2020.
The parents can’t stop bragging about how much fun they are having with their young children on social media.
What Is Show The Voice About?
The reality singing competition The Voice airs on NBC in the United States. It debuted on April 26, 2011, right in the middle of the spring television season.
Based on the original The Voice of Holland and part of The Voice franchise, it has aired twenty-one seasons and tries to identify unsigned singing talent (solo or duets, professional and amateur) competed by aspiring singers, age 13 or above, recruited from public auditions.
Viewers of the show vote for their favorite by purchasing digital recordings of the competing artists’ vocal performances on the iTunes Store, calling in votes, or through other electronic methods. For winning, they receive a recording contract with Universal Music Group and $100,000 in cash.
Over the course of 22 seasons, the following contestants have emerged victorious: Javier Colon, Jermaine Paul, Cassadee Pope, Danielle Bradbery, Tessanne Chin, Josh Kaufman, Craig Wayne Boyd, Sawyer Fredericks, Jordan Smith, Alisan Porter, Sundance Head, Chris Blue, Chloe Kohanski, Brynn Cartelli, Chevel Shepherd, Maelyn Jarmon, Jake Hoot, Todd Til
