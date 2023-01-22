Is Cash Carnival Real Or Fake? There Is A $2 Payoff For Doing This! How About A $100?

This is my review of the Cash Carnival app. Cash Carnival positions itself as a top-tier mobile slot machine that can be played with actual cash. So let’s find out Is Cash Carnival Real Or Fake?
I saw an ad that said they paid at least $10 every 10 minutes and $20 for each new player.
Even more so, the video’s female protagonist insists that viewing is optional. Immediately transfer your money to your PayPal account.
You’d be fooled into thinking Cash Carnival is the simplest way to amass wealth ever!
That being said, I had numerous doubts about the game before even installing it because I didn’t believe anything she stated.
In this article, I will describe the mechanics of this slot machine and let you know if it pays out. How reliable is Cash Carnival?
Let’s find out! what is cash carnival?
What Is Cash Carnival App About?
The Cash Carnival slot machine simulator is a digital version of the classic carnival game, where prizes are won in exchange for spinning the reels.
Because there is no chance of losing money, and because players can get a sizable sum of money via PayPal, many people are interested in trying out the game.
Select a winning combination by tapping the “Spin” button and win prizes accordingly.
Keep in mind that there may be other apps out there with a similar name. The developers behind this one are also responsible for popular apps like Hyper 2048 and Pusher Mania.
The app’s description doesn’t mention a financial award, despite the business marketing the game as a way to gain money.
Cash Carnival App Review
- Name: Cash Carnival – Real Money Slots & Spin to Win
- Developer: Shape Keeper Ltd
- Eligibility: Worldwide (+18)
- Prize: Free (no in-app purchases)
- Payout Threshold: $100
- Overall rating: 2/5
How Does Cash Carnival Work?
Installation
For Android users, Cash Carnival may be downloaded via Google Play. You don’t have to sign up for anything to get started, and playing costs you nothing.
You should know that the software has the ability to read, write, and erase data from your USB storage. Yes, I am referring to your private data such as photographs and videos.
Instructions for Playing “Cash Carnival”
Actually, it couldn’t be easier! You may start the 5-reel slot machine going by pressing the “spin” button.
If the slot machines land on a winning combination, Cash Carnival will award you prizes.
With just a few spins of the wheel and a few minutes of your time, you can win tokens and bucks that can be multiplied indefinitely.
Even though you only start with 10 spins, you’ll get a whole new one every 2 minutes.
If you watch the video, you’ll gain 10 free spins and be able to keep playing and earning rewards.
It’s possible to get the keys to two additional slot machines as well.
Cash Carnival’s scatter feature, in which you pick cards in the hope of matching 3, awards additional spins.
Cash Out Requirements
Once your balance at Cash Carnival reaches $100, you’ll be able to request a withdrawal using PayPal.
It’s also possible to redeem a $2 Amazon Gift Card if you acquire 10 million tokens.
Once you meet the cash-out criterion, enter your wallet and submit your payment request.
Is Cash Carnival Real Or Fake?
There is a limit of $100 before you may withdraw your money from Cash Carnival.
In case you’ve forgotten, every ten minutes you’d have a chance to win at least $10.
Well, what they didn’t say is that tokens and virtual dollars are worthless. Since cash is not an actual currency, it is of little significance how much you have in it.
While it’s true that you don’t have to view movies, this game heavily incentivizes doing so in order to maximize rewards.
It’s not hard to see why Cash Carnival has so many one-star ratings on Google Play.
After a certain point in the game, many players claim they are unable to earn another $100 despite their best efforts.
A player who had been playing slots for two months and had only won $99.80 was quoted as saying that the machine would not go any higher. Very annoying!
Once you hit about $60, you’ll see a significant drop in cash back.
If you play Cash Carnival, you have a decent shot at winning the $2 Amazon Gift Card. Indeed, there are many who have completed the course twice!
However, it’s not worth the effort because of how long it takes to complete. Plus, watching that many videos simultaneously will use up a lot of your data plan.
Even with a cheap unlimited data plan, it would take you longer than two dollars’ worth of data to earn 10 million tokens.
Conclusion
Once your Cash Carnival balance hits $100, you may supposedly cash out using your PayPal account.
Sadly, it’s another game of its kind that’s built to cease rewarding you monetarily just as you’re about to win big.
They shouldn’t market it as if the player can make $10 every 10 minutes. No, that’s not how it works.
To my utter shock, I learned that the $2 Amazon gift card is actually sent out to recipients. Unfortunately, the low pay makes Cash Carnival a game that is not worth playing.
It would be great if it was a fun, relaxing game that everyone could take part in. But it’s disheartening to play the slots and know that you have zero chance of winning b$100.
You may disagree with me, but that’s how I see it.
