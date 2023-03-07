Is Diana Jenkins Pregnant: How Many Kids She Have Currently?

We will tell about Is Diana Jenkins Pregnant or not in this article. We know for sure that Diana Jenkins, who is expecting a daughter with her fiancé Asher Monroe, will become a mother for the second time.
According to a source close to the 49-year-old former cast member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Diana discovered she is a mother, and she and Asher are “simply over the moon” about it. “They are just over the moon about it,” Diana said after learning she is expecting a girl. Read this article to find out more about Diana Jenkins’ pregnancy.
Is Diana Jenkins Pregnant
Diana Jenkins will give birth to a baby girl very soon. The 49-year-old former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member and her fiancé Asher Monroe are expecting a daughter in August. Then, on Friday, she debuted the first ultrasound image of the unborn kid.
“What up? “I’m chilling in here at 17 weeks,” she said in the description of the significant video. Happy news. Our physician says we can fly.
As a result of her marriage to ex-husband Roger Jenkins, Jenkins is the mother of three kids: 2-year-old daughter Eliyanah (with Monroe, 34), 22-year-old son Innis, and 19-year-old daughter Eneya.
In May of last year, Jenkins made her television debut on season 12 of RHOBH, giving viewers their first look at her and her family. The Jenkins-Penn Haitian Relief Association, which she co-founded with actor Sean Penn, is one of the causes that the Bosnian-born, California-based CEO of Neuro Brands is actively interested with.
In order to avoid infection on RHOBH, the former Bosnian immigrant talked openly about the anguish of giving birth to a stillborn child. Despite a source telling PEOPLE that this pregnancy has gone more smoothly, Jenkins exclusively revealed to PEOPLE in January that she would not return to the Bravo series for season 13 due to a doctor’s instructions.
Many of you are aware that Asher and I will have our second child later this year. You are also aware that my pregnancy is high risk due to a number of reasons, and that I am on bed rest per my doctor’s advice,” Jenkins said in a statement. Because of that, I am unable to completely dedicate myself to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ upcoming season of filming.
You may be intersting in reading about:
- Ed Sheeran Wife Pregnant: What Health Issues She Have During The Pregnancy?
- Da Brat Pregnancy: Has She Confirmed it?
She thanked Bravo and the show’s production company, Evolution, for allowing her to concentrate on her pregnancy and for their understanding and support.
Jenkins said, “I’ll keep you posted on my fertility adventure.
Jenkins and her former co-stars will get together at Elton John’s yearly Oscar gala in Los Angeles on March 12. Neuro Brands is the presenting sponsor of this charitable event for the Elton John AIDS Fund. According to a reputable source, Crystal Yung Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, and Erika Girardi will all be there.
There is also mention of Lisa Rinna, another RHOBH cast member. Jenkins hasn’t appeared on a red carpet since she made her pregnancy announcement, so this occasion will mark her first.
You can bookmark our website, californiaexaminer.net, for more related articles and the latest updates.