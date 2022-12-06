Is Dreka And Kevin Still Together 2022: Is The Example Of Black love Couple Planning To Divorce After So Many Years Of Relationship?

Is Dreka And Kevin Still Together 2022: Kevin Gates, of the rap group Really Really, and his wife of nearly seven years, Dreka, have been linked to divorce rumors once again.
Moreover, Kevin and Jojo Zarur, a celebrity stylist, entrepreneur, and former cast member of Love & Hip Hop: Miami were recently spotted together in New York City, and the rumors haven’t stopped since. In the fall of 2021, rumors about Kevin and Jojo once again gained traction. Just what is going on here? Does this mean Kevin and Dreka are no longer together?
Contents
Who Is Kevin Gates
Moreover, Kevin Gates, an American rapper, and singer are worth $1 million. Kevin Gates’ debut album made him a solo star after years of working with famous musicians. The album showcased Kevin Gates’ talent and deep, meaningful lyrics about depression and poverty. He often raps about his many prison sentences.
Moreover, Kevin Gates was born in Louisiana on February 5, 1986, but his family moved to Baton Rouge shortly after. Due to his father’s absence and early criminal activity, Gates’ childhood was difficult. Gates attended community college before his first arrest at 13. His father died shortly after Gates reconnected with him as a teen.
Moreover, In 2007, Kevin Gates signed with Dead Game Records. Kevin Gates and Boosie and Webbie helped Baton Rouge become a hip-hop hub. Boosie became one of this city’s most famous rappers, and Kevin Gates benefited from working with him on several songs. In 2011, he emerged from prison with a master’s degree in psychology and a renewed drive to succeed in music.
Who Is Dreka
Dreka Gates, the wife of hip-hop singer Kevin Gates, is an American entrepreneur, booking manager, and social media influencer. She and her husband Kevin launched the “Bread Winner’s Association” record label in 2010.
Dreka, like Kevin, is a businesswoman. Dreka Gates, a professional booking manager and loving mother of two, has supported her husband’s music career. This post covers her bio, net worth, and other relevant data.
Source: lindseybest
Moreover, Dreka Gates was born Shadreka Centuri Haynes in Baton Rouge, Los Angeles, on August 31, 1986, into a middle-class Afro-American family. In high school in Los Angeles, Dreka was one of the few students with a car.
Moreover, She excelled academically and competed in inter-school contests. Her school profile attracted Kevin’s eye. They dated after meeting in high school. They started dating in 2002 and married in October 2015 after 13 years and two children.
Is Dreka And Kevin Still Together 2022
Kevin and Dreka’s separation rumors began in March 2022 when the rapper tweeted about missing exes.
Kevin, who often shares motivational messages, wrote: “At times, we miss our X’s but it’s in the past for a reason – do you not recall the smell, the arguments, the energy being drained, not reaching your goals, the money you could have made, the money you f****d up, the time you should’ve invested in yourself – f**k em. #CarryOn.”
That sparked suspicions about their relationship, with many fans believing they had broken up.
Recently, the Big Gangsta rapper reacted to a fan who was wondering about his and Dreka’s relationship.
“Man, fall this peace and all that BS, where’s Dreka?” the fan wrote under a rapper’s video. Stop fooling us. “Your true admirers are impressed by you and her as a unit and example of Black Love,” they added.
Kevin said, “Guess I lost a fan for making myself happy.”
Kevin and Dreka have yet to discuss their connection. At the time of publication, Media had not heard back from the celebs.
Kevin Gates has been Seen Holding Hands And Cuddling Up To Vh1 Star Jojo Zarur
Love and Hip Hop Miami star Jojo Zarur has been linked to Kevin for weeks.
A public sighting of the pair occurred for the first time on Tuesday, June 7th. Jojo was also included in a short Instagram Live that Kevin recorded while they were eating.
On camera, the two were seen going hand in hand and kissing as they went. A few of Kevin’s fans were able to get pictures with him.
Read More: