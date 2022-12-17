Is Dua Lipa Involved With The Upcoming ‘Barbie’ Film: On Friday, the first teaser trailer for the long-awaited Barbie movie, which will eventually be released in theaters on July 21, 2023, was posted to the project’s official Instagram account (Dec. 16).
Aware fans observed that the official Instagram account for the movie was following 15 people associated with it, including Dua Lipa, in addition to Margot Robbie playing the iconic blonde doll and Ryan Gosling playing her attractive boyfriend Ken.
The “Levitating” singer’s presence in the movie was first noted by keen-eyed admirers, who then began to speculate. The most common assumption was that she would be contributing a song to Barbie’s soundtrack.
While the rumor was going around, the Instagram account swiftly unfollowed the pop artist because neither Lipa nor the movie confirmed any partnership.
Here’s Why Fans Think Dua Lipa Is Involved With Upcoming ‘Barbie’ Film
The long-awaited Barbie movie is finally hitting theaters on July 21, 2023, and the first teaser trailer was shared to the film’s new Instagram page on Friday (Dec. 16).
Source :- #billboard pic.twitter.com/MZP8VB34DJ
— The_TunesClub (@the_tunesclub) December 17, 2022
The script for the Warner Bros. movie was co-written by directors Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. The extensive cast also features Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, and America Ferrera in addition to Robbie and Gosling.
The brand-new trailer, which lasts 75 seconds, pays homage to Stanley Kubrick’s classic 1968 science fiction film 2001: A Space Odyssey.
A narrator over scenes of the morning in the desert, while a group of girls plays with their baby dolls in the dusty expanse, says, “Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been… dolls.”
But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls, until,” our narrator adds, at which moment we catch our first view of the towering Barbie posing in a striped one-piece swimming suit and white sunglasses, tipping her shades down to wink at the girls.
Read More: