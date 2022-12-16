Is Gwen Really Pregnant: Is Gwen Pregnant With Her Fourth And Her First Child With Blake Shelton In 2022?

After being married for over a year, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are allegedly expecting their first child together. While Stefani already has three children from a previous marriage to musician Gavin Rossdale, this would be Shelton’s first. Let’s dig deep into Is Gwen Really Pregnant?
The celebrity pair calls it a Christmas miracle because the 53-year-old had given up on IVF after years of trying because of dismal results, as reported in a recent issue of the print magazine Life & Style. Stefani “wanted nothing more than to give Blake his own child,” so she decided to try one more time.
Who Is Gwen Stefani?
American singer-songwriter and fashion designer Gwen Stefani has a $160 million fortune. As the main vocalist of No Doubt in the ’90s, Gwen Stefani shot to prominence; she has subsequently gone on to a successful solo career.
Even before she started making rock and roll or ska, Gwen Stefani was fascinated by the stage. However, she joined the band No Doubt in 1986, and nine years later, with the publication of Tragic Kingdom, the group became an international superstar.
As a result, the album went on to sell 16 million copies and Gwen Stefani became a household name. She has now released several additional albums with No Doubt and a number of critically acclaimed solo efforts. Her acting career was average at best, but she has also found success with a clothing brand.
Is Gwen Really Pregnant?
This would be Blake’s first biological child and the fourth for the ‘Rich Girl’ singer, according to Life & Style. Their public announcement comes after rumors began circulating that Stefani was pregnant when attending the Matrix Awards on October 26 in New York City, where she donned a pink flowery dress.
However, the couple has neither acknowledged nor disputed rumors that she is pregnant. There’s a good chance they’ve decided to keep quiet about it for the time being.
Stefani had been trying to conceive a child through IVF, but physicians urged her to “give her body a vacation” owing to her age, health problems, and ongoing mental upheaval. A source shared, “She would get her hopes up after every round and get depressed when it didn’t happen.”
“She was so determined to conceive with Blake that she put undue stress on herself, which was also difficult for him to bear. He couldn’t stand to watch Gwen in distress.”
On June 9, 2022, in Hollywood, California, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani show up to the 48th Annual AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Julie Andrews at Dolby Theatre.
Due to her age, health problems, and ongoing mental upheaval, physicians urged Stefani to "give her body a vacation" and stop trying to conceive through IVF.
It’s Being Said That Gwen And Blake Are Having A Girl
According to Life & Style, Stefani and Shelton have already stocked up on pink cowgirl boots and a matching hat in anticipation of the arrival of their first child, which a close friend speculates may be a girl.
In addition, Shelton, a loving stepfather to Stefani’s three children, quit his role as a judge on “The Voice” to focus on his rumored growing family. Shelton, on the other hand, would love to expand his family with a little girl, especially since Stefani already has three sons. The singer’s close friends are ecstatic about the pregnancy rumors, an insider confirmed.
Attendees of the STX Films World Premiere of “Focus”: Kingston Rossdale, Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani. Since Stefani has three sons from her marriage to ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, Shelton is hoping for a daughter.
Shelton is busy renovating their Los Angeles and Oklahoma City homes into nurseries because Stefani worked tirelessly to make his dream a reality by changing her diet, practicing yoga and acupuncture, and whatever else she thought may help her get pregnant.
Since 2016 when the couple was first suspected of having a kid together, they had continuously denied the rumors that they were expecting.
Who Is Blake Shelton?
A country music superstar and TV host in the United States, Blake Shelton has a fortune of $120 million. Music-wise, Blake Shelton first appeared on the scene in the year 2001.
Since then, he has risen to prominence as a highly compensated television personality and one of the most well-known coaches on NBC’s “The Voice.”
On June 18, 1976, in Ada, Oklahoma, Blake Tollison Shelton was born. Dorothy, who ran a beauty parlor, and Richard Shelton, who sold used cars, were his parents. At a young age, he showed an interest in singing, and by the time he was 12, he had learned to play the guitar with the help of his uncle.
Even before he turned 15, Shelton had written his first song. He won the Oklahoma Denbo Diamond Award when he was 16 years old. When Shelton was just 17 years old, he uprooted his life and headed for Music City to try his hand at the music business.
