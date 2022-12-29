Is Hoda Kotb Married To Joel Schiffman: What Is The Name Of Hoda Kotb’s Former Spouse?

We are really happy for Hoda Kotb because she is truly enjoying her best life. The Today co-host was so overjoyed with the arrival of her adoptive daughter that she couldn’t help but show it on air a few months back. Let’s dig deep into Is Hoda Kotb Married?
Also, everyone knows that a mom with a happy family also has a good man in her life. Did they actually get engaged? Or, to put it another way: is Hoda Kotb married?
With a net worth of $30 million, Hoda Kotb is an Egyptian-American TV news anchor and host. Hoda Kotb is a prominent co-anchor on Today on NBC, which is the morning news program. She has also appeared on Dateline NBC, for which she is well-respected.
Kotb has garnered a number of honors for her work as a journalist. She has also written several books.
Who Is Hod Kotb?
Hoda Kotb was born in Norman, Oklahoma on August 9, 1964. Hoda Kotb was born to Egyptian parents, both of whom are Muslims. Throughout her childhood, the family often uprooted to pursue better opportunities.
Kotb visited the cities of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Alexandria, Virginia, with her brother and sister. Part of her childhood was spent in nations other than the United States, including Egypt and Nigeria. Hoda’s mom is an archivist, and her dad was an expert in fossil fuels before he passed away when he was just 51.
In 1982, Hoda Kotb graduated from high school as the most popular student and was crowned homecoming queen. Hoda Kotb attended Virginia Tech and earned a BA in broadcast journalism in 1986, proving she had a clear career path in mind from an early age.
Is Hoda Kotb Married To Joel Schiffman?
The journalist is not currently engaged, but she has been in a relationship with Joel Schiffman since 2013 and has shown him off to her followers on Instagram by uploading images of him with her daughters. The pair never actually tied the wedding, despite persistent rumors to the contrary.
However, Hoda made it quite plain in an interview that she plans to spend the rest of her life with him. To quote what she had to say: “Joel is one of my favorite people. I mean, if I die, it will be with Joel by my side. That is something I am aware of.”
Hoda posted a picture of the happy pair celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary in June.
The couple had been together for six years as of yesterday, she added. Over the past six years, I’ve had two children, started two new careers, and have felt nothing but gratitude. You two (@jolamathisen and #tyler) are the reason I ended up meeting my future husband that night.
Who Is Joel Schiffman?
Currently, Joel Schiffman, age 61, leads US Defined Contribution and Insurance Sales at Schroder Investment Management.
He first attended the University of California, Los Angeles, to earn a degree in economics before moving on to the University of Pennsylvania to earn his CIMA Certification (Certified Investment Management Analyst).
Kotb claims that Joel is the best father in the world to their adopted children and that he is also the best parent to her daughter from a previous marriage. It was stated that “he’s an unbelievable parent to Haley.”
When And Where Did Hoda And Joel First Meet?
They almost didn’t meet since Hoda wasn’t in a social mood.
She went on to say, “I met him at a function I was dreading… When I hit rock bottom, I realized it wasn’t my crew that had fallen in with me but rather a group of Wall Street tycoons.
A speech was required of me. They had nothing to do… There was no turning back now. As I was leaving, someone remarked, “Sign these photos before you go; otherwise, no one would be interested in you.”
But when it was Joel’s turn, he displayed serious enthusiasm. When Hoda inquired who to have her autograph made out to, he joked, “How about to me?” One could say there was chemistry. To make sure he was indeed single, she consulted a mutual friend, and then they were finally able to get back in touch with each other via email.
Immediately after meeting her, he asked her out on a date, and they have been together ever since.
What Is The Name Of Hoda Kotb’s Former Spouse?
Since 2005, Kotb has been married to Burzis Kanga, a former tennis instructor at the University of New Orleans.
The pair divorced in 2008 after only two years of marriage.
There were “some issues,” Kanga told RadarOnline in 2018. It was true that my father was ailing. (Kotb) had fallen unwell. It was a challenging period. Both of us had our own individual motivations for doing so.
He only added, “The divorce happened under terrible conditions,” without specifying what Kotb’s sickness was.
However, she shared the news that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007.
Kanga elaborated, “Those were personal reasons for both of us. When I look back, I can see that I was immature and made several mistakes. It’s bad our marriage didn’t last long. It’s too bad things turned out that way.
Kotb stated on The Today Show in 2019 that there were two main reasons why she did not enjoy Valentine’s Day.
“I’ll be honest with you; Valentine’s Day is not my favorite holiday,” she said. The day of St. Valentine’s is the day I wed my first husband. On Valentine’s Day, we finalized our separation.
In spite of their animosity, Kanga assured Radar that he still holds his ex-wife in the highest regard.
Those times we spent together, he remarked, were ones he would never forget. She is the very definition of elegance. She has my utmost respect. Wonderful times were spent with you.
