Is Jim Bakker Still Alive: What Happened To Bakker After His Wife Tammy’s Death?

Is Jim Bakker Still Alive:

Ex-couple Jim Bakker and Tammy Faye left school to launch “a Christian version of The Tonight Show.” Jim got his start in TV hosting at CBN, but he ultimately left because he wanted more autonomy. To spread their faith, the pair established PTL (Praise the Lord) Satellite Network in 1976.

Bakker and Tammy promoted the prosperity gospel on their show The PTL Club. The prosperity gospel teaches that God would bless those who have faith with wealth and material possessions.

Faye and Jim presented themselves as examples of how perseverance and trust in God can lead to material success. However, in order to experience the same level of accomplishment, viewers had to give presents and money in exchange for blessings and prayer.

Who Is Jim Bakker

American televangelist, clergyman, and TV personality Jim Bakker has a net worth of $500,000. Jim Bakker and his ex-wife Tammy Faye Bakker hosted the Christian program The PTL Club, which brought them fame.

During their heyday, Jim and Tammy Faye’s ministry was receiving weekly donations of $1 million from their devoted audience. They planned to use the money to further develop their theme park and the PTL’s overall objective.

With their newfound wealth, Jim and Tammy Faye began to indulge in a life of opulence, buying expensive automobiles, jewelry, and even a private plane and mansion. A later IRS report would reveal that between 1980 and 1983 alone, Jim and Tammy diverted $1.3 million in ministry monies for their personal use.

In today’s currency, that’s close to $4 million. Bakker was proven to have stolen millions more in the late 1980s to continue his lavish lifestyle. After allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against him, he was also said to have used ministry funds to settle with Jessica Hahn.

Source: Thecinemaholic

Bakker was indicted on 15 counts of wire fraud, eight counts of mail fraud, and one count of conspiracy related to the PTL Club’s fundraising activities. After being found guilty on all counts, he was given a 45-year prison term and ordered to pay a $500,000 fine to the federal government.

Jim Bakker’s parents Raleigh and Furnia welcomed him into the world on December 3, 1940, in Muskegon, Michigan. When he was younger, he attended Minneapolis’ private, Christian, Assemblies of God-affiliated North Central University.

While attending that school, he met his future wife, Tammy Faye LaValley. They wed in 1961 and dropped out of school to pursue a life of itinerant evangelism.

Is Jim Bakker Still Alive

During the 1960s, Jim Bakker and Tammy Faye LaValley met each other at Minneapolis’s North Central University. They struck it off right away and were married by April 1961.

They dropped out of school to become traveling preachers and ended themselves in North Carolina. There, they first aired The PTL Club, the notorious late-night chat program.

It wasn’t until 1987 that Jim was finally removed from his position as a preacher after a string of scandals, including allegations of sexual misbehavior and a failed Christian theme park called Heritage USA.

The controversy surrounding Jim and his family persisted, however, and in 1985, a confidential investigation by the IRS revealed that the Bakkers had misappropriated $1.3 million in ministry monies for “personal profit” between the years 1980 and 1983.

A 1988 grand jury indictment charged Jim with eight mail fraud, fifteen wire fraud, and one conspiracy counts. The judge found him guilty of all 24 crimes and gave him a 45-year prison sentence.

A fresh sentencing hearing for Jim was held in 1991, resulting in a five-year parole eligibility date and a sentence reduction to eight years in prison. In 1994, after his release from prison, he discovered he owed the Internal Revenue Service $4 million.

Although he had a stroke in May 2020, just after his previous incident, The Jim Bakker Show Instagram showed that Bakker is still very much alive and well today. Jim’s most recent case involves false claims about coronavirus treatments.