Is Mbappe Married In 2022: Who Has He Dated Before In His Life?

The young star of Paris Saint-Germain shone brightly in 2018 as France went on to win the tournament and the trophy. Four years later, Mbappe is much better, and he is a major reason why France is considered a top contender to win the 2022 World Cup.
Some people think the 23-year-old is already the best player in the world, and he is largely regarded as a future winner of the Ballon d’Or. Mbappe has not commented on the rumors that he is dating French model Ines Rau.
Once he was dating actress Emma Smet, but things ended badly. Mbappe is childless at this time. After playing eight games against Ukraine, Finland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Kazakhstan, France qualified for the World Cup with minimal difficulty, winning five and drawing three.
Who Is Mbappe?
French soccer star Kylian Mbappé is worth an estimated $150 million. He has become one of the highest-paid athletes in the world. In 2016, at the age of 19, Kylian made approximately $25 million between salary and endorsements. Today, his annual pre-tax income is $63 million, comprised of a $53 million salary and $10 million in endorsement payments.
He has won several Ligue 1 and Coupe de France championships and is widely considered to be one of the best players in the world. Mbappé, meantime, was an integral member of the French national team that won the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Kylian is the youngest French player and the second youngest player in World Cup history to score a goal in the final (at the 2018 games). Kylian is well-known for giving his full $500,000 World Cup bonus to a charity that helps disadvantaged youngsters.
Is Mbappe Married?
After referring to various sources, Kylian Mbappe is not married. The Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe is presently dating a well-known transgender model named Ines Rau and has been for an extended period of time.
At the Cannes Film Festival, both he and Rau were spotted together. They were seen together on the yacht when the football player was seen carrying his girlfriend around with him. Kylian Mbappe is in a relationship with Alicia Allies, who has crowned Miss France in 2017.
Who is Ines Rau?
Ines-Loan[1] In the year 1990[2], the French model Rau was born. As the first transgender Playmate, she was named Playmate of the Month by Playboy magazine in November 2017.
In spite of his Algerian ancestry, Paris is where Rau was born. After reading about the experiences of English trans model Caroline “Tula” Cossey, Rau made the decision to undergo sex reassignment surgery at the age of 16.
Rau began dancing for DJs in Ibiza once she turned 18, and it was there that she met and made friends with David Guetta. She came out as transgender in 2013 at age 23, and shortly afterward she posed nude with Tyson Beckford for a spread in OOB, a French luxury magazine.
In May 2014, she made her first appearance in Playboy’s “A-Z issue” as part of a spread titled “Evolution,” which was meant to symbolize the increasing acceptance of gender identities outside of the male and female binary.
After Cossey’s 1981 appearance in Playboy, she was the second transgender woman to willingly come out in the magazine (Cossey was outed against her will and reappeared in the magazine in 1991).
Mbappe Dating History
Both French actress Emma Smet and ex-Miss France Alicia Aylies have been linked to Kylian Mbappe.
Alicia Allies
Martinique, a French Caribbean island, is the place where Alicia Aylies entered the world on April 21, 1998. Aylies attended the local university to earn a legal degree. Once upon a time, she was a model. Alicia won the title of “Miss Guyane 2016” that year.
The following year, in 2017, she made history by being the first woman ever to be crowned Miss France who was originally from French Guiana. Miss Universe was a competition in which Aylies also participated, although she ultimately came up short.
The rumors that she was dating the world-famous footballer Kylian Mbappe further increased her fame.
Kylian Mbappe’s girlfriend, Alicia Aylies, initially came to the attention of the media and fans when she was spotted rooting for France at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The amazing performance by Mbappe against Argentina confirmed his status as the best young player in the sport.
He scored four goals at the 2018 World Cup and was subsequently voted the tournament’s Best Young Player. It’s true that Alicia Aylies is most known as Mbappe’s girlfriend, but she’s also accomplished a lot on her own since being awarded Miss France in 2017.
She then traveled to Las Vegas to compete in Miss Universe 2017 on behalf of her country. The stunning woman was shot to stardom because of that one incident.
