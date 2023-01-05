Is Miley Cyrus Dating Anyone At The Moment, Who Is Maxx Morando?

Miley Cyrus’ love life has been in the spotlight ever since she ended her 10-year relationship with Liam Hemsworth in August 2019. After splitting up with Liam, Miley was seen courting The Hills star Kaitlyn Carter, and she was currently engaged to Australian singer Cody Simpson until August 2020. So The question arises Is Miley Cyrus Dating Anyone Or She is single at the moment?
An update on Miley’s dating life that she offered on The Howard Stern Show went viral: “This time has been incredibly interesting and tough for any sort of dating or meeting people.”
She went on, “I do a lot of FaceTime sex.” “As a form of sexual activity, it’s the most secure option. I am not experiencing any symptoms of COVID.
I will not be engaging in any behavior that could put myself or others in danger… Anyone who refuses to take reasonable measures to ensure everyone’s safety is acting ridiculously. There’s something seriously wrong with that.”
According to recent rumors, the “Midnight Sky” singer is currently taken. The question everyone has been asking is: who is Miley dating now? Is Miley Cyrus Dating Anyone? It looks like she’s dating somebody fresh.
Who Is Miley Cyrus?
Singer-songwriter-actress-philanthropist Miley Cyrus of the United States is estimated to have a net worth of $160 million. Miley Cyrus, who began her career as a child actor/singer, has gone on to become a global superstar with music that spans all genres, from pop to country pop to hip hop.
I CAN LOVE ME BETTER THAN YOU CAN. FLOWERS JANUARY 13. pic.twitter.com/FDQcNVOPHU
— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 4, 2023
Destiny Hope Cyrus, better known as Miley Cyrus, was born into the entertainment industry. Her father Billy Ray Cyrus had an “ear-wormy” country crossover hit in the early 1990s with “Achy Breaky Heart,” which he wrote and sang.
He went on to have a successful country music career in the United States and internationally, which he later parlayed into an acting career.
It seemed inevitable that when he and his wife had their first kid, she, too, would get into show business. But Miley Cyrus has already surpassed even her famous father, thanks to her role as the title character in the wildly successful Disney sitcom “Hannah Montana,” which has spawned a number of spinoffs, movies, merchandise lines, and more.
When Miley Cyrus finally abandoned her “tween” persona and tried her hand at an “adult” career, releasing a proper studio album and expanding her repertoire to include film and other media, she became a financial powerhouse.
Read Also:
- Does Jacob Batalon Have Cancer: Does Jacob Batalon Wear A Wig?
- Is Wayne Newton Still Alive: What Is His Net Worth?
Is Miley Cyrus Dating Anyone At The Moment?
Our girl Miley Cyrus has moved on with a new man, in case you missed the news. One of the original Disney Channel stars is reported “happily dating” Maxx Morando, a singer, as reported by E! News.
According to a second source, they are acquainted through common friends and share a deep bond since “they are both artistic and creative” and “bond over being musicians.”
The couple had a mini vacation to Cabo in the dead of winter of 2022, where they were photographed making out by the villa’s swimming pool. Maxx reportedly showed up to Miley’s New Year’s Eve special taping in Miami for NBC a few months ago.
However, in November 2021, the two were spotted on the red carpet at the Gucci Love Parade fashion show in Los Angeles. Witness:
A source told Entertainment Tonight that Miley and Maxx “have been dating for a short while and are simply enjoying their relationship.”
Neither of them has commented on the rumors, though. “Miley appreciates that the two of them keep a quiet profile as a couple; she prefers to concentrate on her own pursuits and surround herself with those who bring her joy, and Maxx does just that,” she said.
In light of this newfound wealth of information, it is only fitting that we conduct a comprehensive investigation into the life and times of Maxx Morando. Friends, please charge in like a wrecking crew.
Who Is Maxx Morando?
If you compare him to Miley Cyrus, he’s a little younger.
Maxx is 24 years old, having entered this world on November 16, 1998. The age of Miley Cyrus is 30. Despite their age difference of six years, they have a common astrological sign: he is a Scorpio and she is a famous Sagittarius (her b-day is on November 23).
Source: US Weekly
Maxx plays the drums for the band Liily out of Los Angeles. He was the drummer for the Regrettes from 2015-2018 before joining this group. Don’t dismiss him as a simple ninny, though. The guitar is just one of many instruments that Maxx is proficient with.
You May Also Like:
- Who Is Jake Paul Dating: Are Rumors Of Jake Paul Dating Wednesday Actress Jenna Ortega True?
- Who Is Saweetie Dating: Rumors Regarding Saweetie Dating