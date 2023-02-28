Is Pete Davidson Dating Ice Spice? Why Twitter Is Flooding With Pete Davidson And Ice Spice Memes?

The internet has made a farce out of the allegations of Pete Davidson Dating Ice Spice. Pete Davidson’s romantic life has always been newsworthy, and now some fans are even predicting that he and Ice Spice will get married.
Pete has dated a wide variety of famous people, including Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, and many more. Now, supporters are anticipating that another name could be added to the roster shortly.
Is Pete Davidson Dating Ice Spice?
Although their fans would love for them to, Davidson and Ice Spice are not an item.
On the Instagram account @itsfinisher, which appears to be a meme account, a photo of Davidson and Gaston was shared under the caption “Pete Davidson is now dating NYC rapper Ice Spice,” which looks to be the origin of the claim.
The account explicitly stated in the photo’s caption that the post was satire and that it was intended “for entertainment reasons only.”
In spite of the Instagram account’s debunking of the story, it spread to Twitter, where some fans apparently failed to catch on to the fact that the news was being spread in jest.
People’s emotions varied on social media when they realized the story was fabricated.
Someone shared a scene from Will Smith’s film The Pursuit of Happyness, in which Smith’s character, played by Smith, is shown tearfully celebrating in the street.
Twitter Is Flooding With Pete Davidson Dating Ice Spice Memes
This last week, Twitter has been rife with speculation from fans that the two are an item.
People’s reactions to the romance speculations surrounding the two celebrities were swift on social media.
“PETE DAVIDSON LEAVE ICE SPICE ALONE,” posted one passionate Twitter user.
PETE DAVIDSON LEAVE ICE SPICE ALONE pic.twitter.com/8mnTDOXsVB
— ZHONGLI HAVER (REAL) (@undoverse) February 28, 2023
While another wrote: “The streets are saying Pete Davidson is dating Ice Spice [crying emojis] It’s not fair.”
The streets are saying Pete Davidson is dating Ice Spice 😭😭 It’s not fair pic.twitter.com/RPZUg34Imo
— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) February 28, 2023
Who Is Ice Spice?
In 2022, Ice Spice released the hit single Munch, which catapulted her to fame as a singer.
She is a native of the Bronx who has always wanted to be a rapper. She has amassed a sizable fanbase thanks in large part to the attention she has received for her music, and she is quite popular on TikTok and Instagram.
The majority of her TikTok videos feature excerpts of her music. And yet, she gives followers a glimpse of what’s to come.
The singer has been quite quiet regarding her personal life as of late. Nonetheless, she has been speculated to be dating more than one famous person.
Who Is Pete Davidson Dating?
It has been speculated that Pete Davidson is dating Chase Sui Wonders.
Kissing at the Daytona 500 in early February was just one of the countless public displays of affection between the two that have been documented over the course of the last few months.
Wonders, a 26-year-old actress, is best remembered for her part in the 2022 horror comedy Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, in which Davidson also appeared.
Other than Wonders, Kardashian, and Ratajkowski, Davidson has been linked to a number of other well-known ladies.
