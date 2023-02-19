Is Publishers Clearing House Fake?

It may sound fantastic to learn that you have won the Publishers Clearing House contest, but it can also be a case of too good to be true.
While PCH sweepstakes are legitimate—they actually do regularly give away prizes to lucky winners—there are many frauds that utilise the PCH name and emblem to defraud you.
Scammers are active, while millions of real PCH sweepstakes envelopes are currently arriving in people’s mailboxes.
According to Cheyenne police, con artists are sending people bogus cheques.
The agency wrote on Facebook, “Victims are asked to contact a number and submit bank information or pay a fee by purchasing gift cards in order to cash the check.
“Don’t transfer money (for any reason, including taxes) or send a pre-paid gift card or Green Dot Moneypak card to claim a sweepstakes reward if you ever receive a call from someone claiming to work for PCH or to be one of our employees. This is a SCAM. “On its website’s fraud prevention page, PCH issues a warning.
You can report a PCH impostor scam if you’ve fallen for it by clicking here, according to PCH. Also, PCH suggests that you get in touch with your neighbourhood consumer protection agency or the National Fraud Center at www.fraud.org.