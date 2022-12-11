Is Selena Gomez Pregnant: Is Justin Bieber’s Ex Really Pregnant Or Is It A Havoc Created By Internet?

Selena Gomez steals the show in Only Murders in the Building. Her acting skills are just one of many strengths she brings to the table. But it seems like the fact that she’s pregnant is what’s really bothering viewers. On the other hand, that is not correct. Let’s dig deep into the topic “Is Selena Gomez pregnant or not.
On Tuesday (June 28), Hulu released the premiere episode of its second season, and fans are already raving about how awesome the singer and her crew are as they try to solve a murder mystery.
Here’s what we know about the social media rumors claiming Selena is pregnant since there’s a lot of talk about the show and Selena’s role in it.
Who Is Selena Gomez?
Selena Gomez is a multi-talented American entertainer who has amassed a net worth of $95 million as a singer, actress, producer, songwriter, and social media phenomenon. One of the biggest talents in the world is Selena Gomez, who started out as a child performer on series like “Barney & Friends.”
When compared to other Disney actresses, Selena Gomez has avoided much controversy. Ms. Gomez seems to have handled stardom, a busy schedule, a high-profile romance with Justin Bieber, and all things Disney with a surprising amount of equanimity, in contrast to Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Bynes, Britney Spears, and Demi Lovato.
At age seven, he made his acting debut on “Barney & Friends,” and he has since appeared on both seasons two and three of “Hannah Montana” on the Disney Channel. In 2007, she was cast as one of the leads on the hit sitcom, “Wizards of Waverly Place”.
She then went on to star in films including “Another Cinderella Story,” “Princess Protection Program,” and “Ramona and Beezus.” She has become a popular celebrity in recent years. In 2021 Selena began starring in the Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building” opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short.
She also embarked on a fruitful musical career, and Selena Gomez & The Scene have released three albums to date. The three records have all been certified gold.
Selena Gomez is one of the most popular individuals on social media and thus one of the highest-paid endorsers in the world. As of this writing, she has more than 40 million followers on TikTok and more than 330 million followers on Instagram. She has over 30 million subscribers on YouTube, and her videos have been viewed over 12 billion times.
She is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador when she is not busy with her music career, acting, or filming. Let’s find out more about “Is Selena Gomez pregnant or not?
Is Selena Gomez Pregnant?
So, Is Selena Gomez Pregnant? Selena Gomez is not pregnant unless she is making a serious attempt to disguise the fact that she is. The story appears to have been formed because of the outfit choices that she made in Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building; however, she has not confirmed it on social media.
Because Selena wore so many loose-fitting hoodies and sweatshirts in the opening episode of the new season, many people suspected that she was trying to disguise the fact that she was pregnant.
Some people speculated that she may be pregnant based on the blocking and the outfits that she was wearing in these scenes. However, it has probably been months since these scenes were genuinely filmed, so everyone would have known by now if she were pregnant. As a result, contrary to what may have been suggested by certain persons, it is most likely safe to assert that Selena is not pregnant at this moment.
The trailer appears to depict Selena donning hoodies and loose-fitting garments of some kind. A commentator on Twitter pointed out that it is only an optical illusion generated by the wearer’s clothes. In addition, the singer has not stated that she is expecting, and there have been no trustworthy sources to imply that she is.
Furthermore, neither her Instagram photos nor her most recent images from the premiere show any signs of a baby bump on her stomach or anywhere else on her body. It is, therefore, plausible to reach the conclusion that Selena does not have an unborn child in either the television series or in real life.
