Is Snoop Dogg Still Alive: Why Is ‘Is Snoop Dogg Dead’ Trending On Social Media?

The notorious death hoax has claimed Snoop Dogg as its newest victim. Despite the unfounded rumors, we can assure you that he is alive and well. However, Is Snoop Dogg Still Alive?
Concerned followers raced to social media today, July 10, after reading fabricated tales about his death, only to learn that he was alive and well and not bothered by the rumors.
Such hoaxes about the death of famous people tend to spread every once in a while. Again, reports based on an old rumor about Snoop have reappeared on social media, leading some of his admirers to believe he had died.
Who Is Snoop Dogg?
Rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, media personality, entrepreneur, and actor Snoop Dogg was born and raised on the West Coast. Snoop Dogg has an estimated $150 million in wealth as of this writing.
He was founded by Dr. Dre in 1992, which marked the beginning of his professional music career. Under the Death Row Records imprint, he eventually dropped several groundbreaking albums and singles. Snoop Dogg is one of the few rap artists who rose to prominence in the 1990s and is still active today.
Cordozar On October 20th, 1971, in Long Beach, California, Calvin Broadus entered the world. Three months after Snoop’s birth, his parents Vernall and Beverly divorced. Throughout his childhood, his father was rarely present. His mother had married again by that point.
His mother and stepfather gave him the moniker “Snoopy” because of his obsession with the Peanuts character. As the middle child, he was the second of his mother’s three sons. Snoop first started singing and playing the piano in the Golgotha Trinity Baptist Church when he was very young.
To express himself, he started rapping in the sixth grade. Little Calvin helped support his family by selling candies, delivering newspapers, and bagging groceries. His mother tried her hardest to keep him out of gangs and on the football field, but he turned to gangs and street life instead when he was a teenager.
From the Eastside of Long Beach, he came from the Rollin’ 20s Crips. Not shortly after he finished high school, he was arrested for cocaine possession. Was in and out of prison over the following three years.
Is Snoop Dogg Still Alive?
The Rapper Is Still Alive in 2022. Snoop hasn’t even bothered to respond to the death rumors that have been circulating about him, unlike some other celebs.
In spite of this, we may safely assume that the rapper is still very much alive and enjoying life in the year 2022, based on his online presence and the absence of any other plausible explanation.
What’s more, he’s been taken in by a death hoax before. In 2013, a similar rumor that he had died surprised his devoted following.
It’s been a while since the Internet was flooded with ludicrous reports proclaiming Snoop’s death.
Many of the rapper’s devoted followers have taken to Twitter to express their dismay over an ad they say appeared while they were watching another video and erroneously announced his death.
Although this allegation has been disproved elsewhere, another source claims that a Facebook profile called “R.I.P. Snoop Dogg” recently posted an announcement of the rapper’s death. “Our great rapper Snoop Dogg passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at approximately 11 a.m. ET,” the press release read.
I’m relieved to see that the page has been removed.
Why Is ‘Is Snoop Dogg Dead’ Trending?
After a fan-made advertisement on YouTube purported to proclaim Snoop Dogg’s death, rumors about the rapper’s purported death quickly spread.
The popular streaming site’s advertisement claimed that Snoop, whose actual name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., was “discovered today by local authorities,” but the claims have since been debunked.
Another Facebook page, titled “RIP Snoop Dogg,” falsely reported that the Gin’ N’ Juice rapper had passed away “at about 11 am on Saturday,” July 9, 2022.
After receiving widespread debunking, the page was taken down despite having nearly a million likes.
The unfortunate reality is that this wasn’t the first time Snoop Dogg has been the target of fabricated news stories.
