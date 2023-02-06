Is Stevie Wonder Blind: A Look Into His Career

Is Stevie Wonder Blind? Stevie Wonder, real name Stevland Hardaway Morris, was born on May 13, 1950, and is well-known to music enthusiasts. Wonder was a musical prodigy who became a household celebrity despite his disability despite being born blind.
Although his deep, soothing voice is recognisable, his contributions to the R&B genre are equally significant. He is a man of many talents. He has recorded more than 20 studio albums and received several accolades from throughout the world.
Is Stevie Wonder Blind
Stevie Wonder has been blind since he was six weeks old as a result of being prematurely born and being housed in an incubator with too much oxygen.
Retinopathy of Prematurity, an eye condition that can cause blindness in infants born at low birth weights (2.75 pounds or less) and/or before 31 weeks of gestation, is the outcome of this syndrome. Infants who have this syndrome get retinal detachment because it inhibits the eyes from maturing normally. Blindness occurs in extreme situations like Wonder’s when the optic nerves are cut off from the retinas.
Retinopathy of prematurity was first recognised in 1942, just eight years before Stevie Wonder was born. He was born on May 13, 1950, in Saginaw, Michigan, more than six weeks early. A youngster who has been given a Retinopathy of Prematurity diagnosis does not necessarily go on to lose his or her vision.
Retinopathy of Prematurity causes roughly 400–600 preterm infants to be legally blind each year in the United States, however only about 10% of these cases necessitate medical attention.
Due to his blindness, Stevie Wonder’s piano and harmonica skills were all the more astounding. Despite being legally blind, there have been persistent rumours about his vision because of his exceptional musical talent.
If a blind individual shows remarkable brilliance in a previously unreachable field, some people could start to question their disability. But many blind individuals find this disrespectful because they are tired of having their entire life ignored by the sighted because they have worked so hard to become experts in a certain field.
Stevie Wonder’s assertion that he is blind has been contested by some, but it hasn’t stopped him from inspiring generations through his music and his passion for music. Next, let’s look at his professional background.
How Did Stevie Wonder Get His Career Start?
The couple worked together on Wonder’s subsequent album, “Where I’m Coming From,” starting in 1970. The following year, the album was released, and it had a modest amount of popularity.
In March of that year, his album “Music of My Mind” was released. Wonder entered his “classic” phase with the release of this song. The same year saw the publication of the album Talking Book, which featured the singles “Superstition” and “You Are the Sunshine of My Life.”
The albums he released afterward, such as Innervisions in 1973, Fulfillingness in 1974, Songs in the Key of Life in 1976, and Stevie Wonder’s Journey Through the Secret Life of Plants in 1997, all enjoyed financial success (1979). By the end of the 1970s, Stevie Wonder’s albums had amassed the highest ratings of any black performer.
In the 1980s, albums like “Hotter Than July” and “Stevie Wonder’s Original Musiquarium” helped him reach the height of his career (1982). The Oscar-winning song “I Just Called to Say I Love You” from The Woman in Red was included on the soundtrack CD he made for the movie in 1984.
After the release of his debut album, “Characters,” in 1987, he contributed to the soundtrack for the movie “Jungle Fever” in 1991. His “Conversation Peace” CD was released in 1995. Included were well-known tunes like “For Your Love” and “Tomorrow the Robins Will Sing.”
He first produced a work in the new millennium, “A Time to Love,” which was released in 2005. He then spent several years touring the US, giving performances everywhere from college campuses to the 2009 “Obama Inaugural Celebration.” He recorded an original score with American pop singer Ariana Grande singing for the 2016 animated musical “Sing.”
