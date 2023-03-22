Is Swarm A True Story? Is Billie Eilish’s Character Based On A True Story?

After the critical and commercial success of his last series, Atlanta, Donald Glover is back with another bizarre, satirical, genre-bending original series, Swarm. The Prime Video original sitcom, co-created by Janine Nabers, follows Dre (Dominique Fishback), a rabid fan who will stop at nothing to protect the reputation of her beloved imaginary pop artist, Ni’Jah.
While no specific celebrities are referenced by name, many viewers have seen parallels between the events shown in Swarm and those concerning Stan Twitter’s favorite star, Beyoncé.
Is Swarm A True Story?
We can say both yes and no. A title card at the beginning of each episode of Swarm informs viewers that the show is based on genuine events and that any resemblances to actual individuals or incidents are coincidental.
While the names have been altered, Swarm draws extensively on a variety of headlines, and the opening title card is more of a wink to the viewer than a statement that it should be taken seriously.
Everything about Swarm, from the artwork to the songs to the name, is an ode to Beyoncé’s devoted fan following, the Beyhive. The show’s premise is based on the notoriously devoted enthusiasm of the Beyhive, and it’s a satire of the lengths to which Twitter followers would go in defense of their favorite celebrities (known as “stans”).
For that reason, Swarm is inspired by real events. It takes a lot of its ideas and themes from weird public situations involving Beyoncé and her supporters.
One of the show’s defining moments occurs when Dre finally gets to meet Ni’Jah in person, but bites her in a fit of terror and runs away from the party. A reference to the sensationalized “who bit Beyoncé?” mystery that went viral a few years ago is implicit here.
The scathing plot is reminiscent of many other Swarm plots that borrow from reality: Ni’Jah performs at Bonnaroo, and Beyoncé appears at Coachella. Ni’Jah went on a tour titled “Running Scared II,” while Beyoncé went on her “On the Run II” tour.
It’s not only the music; even the promotion for Ni’Jah’s album sounds like it was inspired by Beyoncé. The first episode of Swarm, “Stung,” not only has a plethora of visual allusions, but it also reveals that Ni’Jah has unleashed a surprise visual album called Festival, similar to the tactic that Beyoncé famously adopted when she dropped Lemonade out of the blue. And then there’s the Swarm itself—the Killer Swarm, as Ni’Jah’s supporters are known, and the Beyhive, as Beyoncé’s fans are known (buzz buzz).
Is Swarm Inspired By Beyoncé?
Swarm’s writers, who include Donald Glover’s brother Stephen (who co-wrote Atlanta with Donald and Janine) and President Obama’s daughter Malia, spent months investigating fan theories, rumors, and social media tales to include in the show.
In an interview with GQ, Tiffany Haddish addressed the 2018 rumor that a fan had bitten Beyoncé. By the conclusion of Season 3, we watch Dre become enthusiastic about being near to Ni’Jah in a club, and by the end of Season 4, we discover that social media is flooded with fan ideas concerning Dre’s identity.
During an interview with Den of Geek, Nabers explained the show’s premise: “When you look at the seven episodes that span a two-and-a-half-year period, we are basically showing things that have existed on the internet as stories or news stories and then we put our main character in the middle of all of that.”
Watching the show, you may be concerned that Swarm would get into problems for being too realistic. There has been some speculation as to whether or not Beyoncé has seen Swarm, but Nabers assures us that the show is completely legit.
As quoted in her Shondaland interview, she explained: “As far as anybody can tell, Trump and Beyoncé are pals. Several individuals in our camp have worked with and know her since they are colleagues they met while working together. Therefore Amazon must be a legitimate business, right? So, we will not engage in even the most uncivilized behavior.
“The judicial system has been scoured through everything, and what you’re reading about really happened. To simplify things, we’re merely giving the characters names, appearances, and lines of speech.”
Is Billie Eilish’s Character Based On A True Story?
Billie Eilish makes her acting debut as the friendly and charming yet ultimately suspect figure Eva. She and her commune run into Dre at a concert where she wants to encounter Ni’Jah.
Once Dre is assured by a friend that he will get free tickets to the festival they plan to attend, he is asked to stay with the group and given a room in their house. Eva, the head of the women’s empowerment organization, leads the group on hikes and exercises called “EU” as a sort of treatment. Dre is prodded into doing one, and she opens up about who she really is and where she came from.
Even though Eva only appears in one episode, the question of whether or not the cult-like organization is based on fact has been raised by many viewers. To be fair, it adds a disturbing true-crime flavor to Swarm.
Nabers told The Hollywood Reporter that Keith Raniere, head of the NXIVM cult (Raniere was given a 120-year prison term and a $1.75 million fine in a sex-trafficking case in 2020), was an influence for Eilish’s character. What did she say? “There was a cult that gained widespread attention at that time and is still active now.
“And that is the kind of true-crime element to that episode. And I think that when people think of the idea of artists or celebrities, there is this idea of thinking about the cult of Taylor Swift, or the cult of the Beatles or whatever. What we were really interested in was just seeing someone who worships at the altar of ‘something’, and [exploring] this idea of what is the cult of the mind.”
