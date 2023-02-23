Isis Women Are Accused Of Using 13-year-old Boys As A Human Stud Farm

Two young men have come out to allege that they were victims of a sick scheme orchestrated by female members of ISIS. According to their account, at least ten young teenagers were coerced into attempting to impregnate dozens of women who were being kept in a detention centre.
Ahmet, 13, and Hamid, 14, told a guard at Camp al Hol in northeast Syria that they were being forced to have sex with ISIS women in order to impregnate them. According to officials with the Syrian Defense Force, Ahmet and Hamid made this statement. “Are you able to get us out of this place?”
One of the detention sites that are hosting roughly 8,000 foreign women and children who were linked with ISIS and either surrendered or were captured as a result of the territorial defeat of the so-called Islamic State in 2019 is called Camp al Hol.
Despite the fact that some of these women want nothing more to do with ISIS, others of them continue in their violent dedication to the Caliphate. They insist on carrying on ISIS’s distorted Islamic dictates; they punish women who renounce ISIS; and they work very hard to indoctrinate children whose countries continue to refuse to repatriate them.
Some of these women are so committed to ISIS that they have turned down the opportunity to voluntarily repatriate themselves, and the laws of their home nations allow them to do the same for their children.
It can be challenging to find suitable housing for boys who have reached puberty in the camps; as a result, some of these adolescents have been moved to secure facilities. The lads will be moved to rehabilitation clinics in accordance with the new directives that have been issued.
Now that ISIS boys have access to rehabilitation centres, the mothers of ISIS boys who support the group beg and successfully raise money through messaging apps like Telegram in order to smuggle their sons out of the camp and into the hands of terrorists before the centres are even fully operational.
ISIS Woman Wants To Grow The Population Of The Islamic State
Both Ahmet and Hamid disclosed to the employees at the recently established Orkesh rehabilitation centre that they were victims of sexual exploitation at the hands of a group of female members of ISIS.
One of the boys reportedly disclosed to the workers at the centre that he had been coerced into having sexual relations with eight different women affiliated with ISIS within a short period of time.
According to the officials, the ISIS women in Camp al Hol allegedly persuaded the teenagers that they wanted to get pregnant in order to grow the population of the Islamic State, which the ladies think will be reestablished once the warriors come and break them out of the camps.
A camp guard stated that there were at least ten boys involved at al Hol, some of whom were not discovered and saved until the SDF penetrated inside the camp and found them concealed by the women in underground tunnels.
