Islam Makhachev Net Worth 2022: Islam Makhachev Chokes Out Charles Oliveira To Win The Lightweight Title

Islam Ramazanovich Makhachev is a Russian professional mixed martial artist who was born on September 27, 1991. His Russian name is Islám Ramazánovic Mahácev. He is the current UFC Lightweight Champion.

He is part of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and fights in the Lightweight division. Makhachev was the world champion in combat sambo in 2016 at 74 kilograms.

Early Life

Makhachev was born in Makhachkala and grew up in the remote village of Burshi, which was then part of the Soviet Union’s Dagestan ASSR and is now in the Russia’s Republic of Dagestan. There, he trained and competed in combat sambo.

He won a gold medal at the 2016 World Combat Sambo Championship. In the final match, he beat Bulgaria’s Valentin Benishev 7–0.

Mixed Martial Arts

Makhachev made his M-1 Global debut on February 12, 2011, against Tengiz Khuchua. He won the fight in the first round by knocking out Khuchua.

On April 9, 2013, at M-1 Challenge 38, Makhachev fought Mansour Barnaoui in his second fight for the promotion. He won with a unanimous vote (30–27, 30–27,30–27).

Makhachev faced a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt who had never lost.

Rander Junio at M-1 Challenge 41 on August 21, 2013. He won because everyone agreed with him.

Makhachev fought Yuri Ivlev at M-1 Challenge 49 on June 7, 2014. Islam won the fight. He hit Ivlev with punches to weaken him, then used an armbar to force Ivlev to give up.

Makhachev beat Ivica Truscek in the third round of their match on September 7, 2014, which was his last fight for M-1 Global before he signed with the UFC.

Ultimate Fighting Championship

Makhachev is a great grappler thanks to his Sambo skills. He can avoid being taken down 93% of the time and do it 68% of the time. He is also very good at defense, both on his feet and on the ground.

Makhachev signed a four-fight deal with the UFC on October 2, 2014.

He beat Leo Kuntz in the second round at UFC 187 on May 23, 2015. Makhachev fought Adriano Martins at UFC 192 on October 3, 2015. He was knocked out in the first round, which was his first loss as a professional.

Makhachev was supposed to fight Drew Dober at UFC on Fox 19 on April 16, 2016. After the weigh-ins, the UFC said that Makhachev had tested positive for the banned anti-ischemic drug meldonium in an out-of-competition drug test. The game was called off. After a hearing on July 2, 2016, Makhachev was no longer banned by USADA.

At UFC Fight Night 94 on September 17, 2016, he fought Chris Wade. Everyone agreed that he won the fight.

Makhachev fought Nik Lentz at UFC 208 on February 11, 2017. Everyone agreed that he won the fight (30–27, 30–25, 30–25). Makhachev was supposed to fight Michel Prazeres at UFC Fight Night 115 on September 2, 2017.

But at the beginning of August, Makhachev dropped out of the fight because of his religion. Mads Burnell took his place.

Achievements

The fighter from Dagestan is one of the best young lightweight fighters and has done a lot in his career so far. Makhachev is proud of his MMA record of 22-1-0. Also, the fighter has claimed a 2019 UFC Fight of the Night bonus.

He also won the World Combat Sambo Championship in the same year. Since "The Eagle" has retired, everyone in the UFC is looking to him to carry on his legacy.

Over the years, Makhachev has signed a number of endorsement deals. He has teamed up with big companies like Wahed Invest, Gorilla Energy Drink, and Al Hadaya.

Islam Makhachev Chokes Out Charles Oliveira To Win The Lightweight Title

Makhachev finished his rise to the top of the lightweight division with a great arm triangle choke win over Brazilian Oliveira, who had the most submission wins in the UFC with 16.

At UFC 280 at the Etihad Arena on Saturday, Islam Makhachev shocked everyone by submitting Charles Oliveira to win the lightweight title. Aljamain Sterling beat TJ Dillashaw by TKO to win the bantamweight title.

And NEW!!! We made it. Alhamdulillah! See you guys soon! pic.twitter.com/erDPn284Y1 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) October 23, 2022

Oliveira lost the lightweight belt in May because he was too heavy to fight for the title against Justin Gaethje. Even though he beat Gaethje, the title was still empty, setting up the fight with Makhachev.

Oliveira spent most of the first round defending himself and trying to threaten with submissions from his back. In the second round, he tried to keep the fight on its feet.

Islam Makhachev Net Worth

Makhachev’s estimated net worth in 2022 is over $650,000. His net worth is likely to go up a lot since he is moving up to the top of his division and is about to fight for the UFC world title.

The Sports Daily and MMA Salaries say that he has made $918,500 in his UFC career. His last fight against Bobby Green earned him a huge $211,000, which was his biggest payday.

