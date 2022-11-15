Israel Says The U.S. Investigation Into Al Jazeera’s Assassination A’serious Mistake’

Benny Gantz, Israel’s defense minister, warned on Monday that Israel will not help any international probe into the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

According to reports, the FBI in the United States has opened an investigation into the death of the Palestinian-American journalist who was killed in May while documenting an Israeli operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

Gantz stated in a statement, “The decision by the U.S. Justice Ministry to examine the untimely death of Shireen Abu Akleh is a severe error.”

The decision taken by the US Justice Department to conduct an investigation into the tragic passing of Shireen Abu Akleh, is a mistake. The IDF has conducted a professional, independent investigation, which was presented to American officials with whom the details were shared. — בני גנץ – Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) November 14, 2022

The U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI have refused to comment on the media claims.

As of now, there is much disagreement on what exactly led to Abu Akleh’s death.

She may have been struck by Palestinian fire or an accidental shooting by an Israeli soldier, the Israeli military stated in September.

Palestinian authorities and Abu Akleh’s family have said that they do not trust Israeli claims that there were militants in the area at the time of her death.

Other eyewitness versions of the event have cast doubt on the claim that Israeli positions were being fired at from where Abu Akleh was positioned at the time of her death.

The murder of Abu Akleh, one of the most famous faces covering the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for two decades, sparked anger throughout the globe, especially when attendees at her burial in Jerusalem were beaten by police.

It has been six hard months of my family and I asking for responsibility and justice,” her niece Lareen Abu Akleh said in a video shared to Twitter on November 11. We’re not giving up on finding those responsible, and we believe that Shireen will be vindicated one day.