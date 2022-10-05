Iyanna And Jarrette Divorce: Truth Behind Their Separation & Harsh Reality Of Their Relationship!

Iyanna And Jarrette Divorce: Is Love Is Blind star Iyanna McNeely has officially filed for divorce nearly two months after she and husband Jarrette Jones announced they were going their separate ways? Find out more below.

Who Is Iyanna McNeely?

McNeely, an actress, turned 27 this year. Her actual birthday is a mystery, however judging by her age, it was probably in the year 1994. Iyanna was born in Chicago, hence she is a naturalized American citizen.

Iyanna is currently working as a Program Coordinator at Golden Surrogacy. The white race is her ancestry. We can only guess at Iyanna McNeely’s height, but it’s probably around 5 feet 5 inches.

She finished high school close by and is now a student at Kennesaw State. Although she has a bachelor’s degree, the field of study she focused on is a mystery. Iyanna is the youngest daughter of Michael and Jenn McNeely.

The nine years between her birth and the time she was raised by her mother alone were formative. Iyanna’s younger brother is an officer in the armed forces.

She has been making a lot of noise on Instagram about her mixed Black and Mexican heritage. A look at her wiki page reveals that Iyanna McNeely turned 28 in April of that year.

Do You Know Who Jarrette Is?

Casting for “Love Is Blind” Jarrette Jones is 32 years old at this point in his life. Due to the fact that he was born on November 6th, 1989, he is a Scorpio. Jones, in the meantime, does not have a biography profile on the website Wikipedia.

He received an associate’s degree in Business Administration and Management from Ferris State University. After that, Jarrett continued his education at the same university and received his degree in Human Resource Management in 2014.

Jones was an intern in the Project Management department at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois while he was pursuing his education. After that, he was Project Management Coordinator for nearly a year. Following that, Jones was employed for close to four years as a Senior Project Management Coordinator.

After then, he had a job as a Product Delivery Consultant in the years 2019 and 2021. Jones has been employed in the role of Associate Project Manager since the month of November 2021.

Iyanna And Jarrette Divorce: Why Are They Getting Divorce?

Ex-lovers Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones are moving forward with their divorce from Love are Blind. McNeely formally petitioned for a divorce from Jones on September 23, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

McNeely, also 28, has retained the services of a lawyer, Amanda Oliver of Chicago, to represent her, while Jones, also 28, will be representing himself. According to E! News, McNeely stated that the split was due to irreconcilable issues.

Jones issued a statement in response to PEOPLE, saying: “We broke up, as most people know by now. So doing, we’re continuing to act on our earlier choice to seek a divorce.

I hope the best for Iyanna in all her future endeavors and will always hold her in the highest regard. I appreciate everyone’s patience and kindness as I go through this challenging period.”

McNeely and Jones’s romance was explored in the second season of the hit Netflix show. They got married in the season finale, along with Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson.

Separation papers were filed in August after the couple had already decided to split. The news of their divorce became public just before Ruhl, 29, and Thompson, 36, announced their decision to divorce after a year of marriage.

McNeely and Jones issued a joint statement reading, “After much thought, we’re sad to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing.” While our love for each other remains undiminished,

we recognize that our own paths are taking us to distinct places. While “coming to this choice was far from easy,” McNeely and Jones vowed to “always wish each other the very best.”

We ask for your privacy as we finish this chapter of our lives,” they continued. “To our dearest friends and family, we are eternally grateful for the unwavering support you have given us while we have been going through this difficult time.

Thank you so much to the Love Is Blind crew and to Netflix for providing me with this once-in-a-lifetime chance. You have all filled our lives with so much love and happiness.”

When they were through with their statement, “What we’ve learned about ourselves, vulnerability, and love through this journey is invaluable. We have no regrets at all.”

Ahead of the Love Is Blind: After the Altar special airing in September, McNeely recently discussed the show’s long-term effect on their marriage.

After the release of the season premiere or After the Altar, she noted on the Diary of an Empath podcast last month, “there is always the certainty that the security of our marriage will be in the limelight again.”

She said, “So with Jarrett and I going through the struggles that we were, even as recently as before we made the choice to separate, it was just heavy on my mind again, we’re going to have to explain ourselves, we’re going to have to relive everything that was placed on TV.”

“The pressure to decide whether or not this plan will succeed was greater. An entire year has passed, and the same problems keep cropping up.”

