J Crew Credit Card Login: How To Earn Rewards With J Crew Credit Card?

Being a Cardmember is a good thing. If you sign up for and use the J.Crew Credit Card, you can get 15% off your purchase today. Let’s talk about J Crew Credit Card Login.
As A Rewards Member, You Can Use Your J.crew Credit Card To:
When you open a J.Crew credit card account, you get 15% off your first purchase the same day. * You also get double points on every purchase (so you earn TWICE as fast)
- When you spend $100, you get $5 back.
- J.Crew Rewards members get free standard shipping 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
- A special gift for your birthday when you use your J.Crew credit card to buy something.
- Cardmembers get early access to sales and priority customer service.
- Plus a lot more!
If you need help to login your credit card account, try one of the following:
J Crew Credit Card Login
Before you can start using your new credit card, you need to activate it. Please enter the requested information for the primary card member to activate the card. You can also use customerCare.activationPhone to turn on your card.
Call Customer Care at 1-888-428-8810 (TDD/TTY: 1-800-695-1788) if you need help activating your card. Questions about the company that makes your credit card, Comenity®? Come to comenity.net to see us.
Now is the time to turn on your card so you can use it. Fill out the information below for the primary card member to get started. If you have authorized buyers on your account, their cards will also be turned on.
1. Go to the activation page by clicking here.
2. Type in the account number for your credit card.
3. Now enter the card’s expiration date.
4. Type in your Social Security number or SSI number. Please type in the form of ID you used when you applied for the Account.
5. Type your last four Social Security numbers.
6. Type in your Zip Code or Postal Code as the last step.
7. Click on the button that says “Continue,” and the card will be activated.
Why Should I Make An Account Center Account?
As the main person who applied for the card, you are the account holder. When you sign up for and log in to Account Center, you have access to the following tools for managing your account:
- Make a Payment
- Set up payments and your account.
- Change any personal information you’ve saved.
- Choose billing without paper.
- Add a buyer who is approved.
- Ask to have your credit limit raised.
- Look at the current balance
- See how much credit is available.
- See what’s going on now and in the past.
- Look at current and previous statements
- Check out upcoming and past payments
- Send us a question via Secure Message Center
