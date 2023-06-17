What is Ja Morant’s Height? How High Can He Jump?

Ja Morant is a rising star in the NBA. He is known for his crazy athleticism and amazing skills on the court. One question that fans often ask, though, is how tall is Ja Morant?
In this piece, we’ll talk about Ja Morant’s early life and career, how his height affects his game, and the most common questions people have about his height.
Early Life and Work of Ja Morant
Ja Morant was born in Dalzell, South Carolina, on August 10, 1999. Morant played basketball and football as a kid, and a Division I college even asked him to play quarterback there. But he decided to play basketball instead, and he got a scholarship to play at Murray State University in Kentucky.
NBA scouts took notice of Morant during his second year at Murray State because of how well he played on the court. He was the second player picked by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2019 NBA Draft.
How Does the Height of Ja Morant Affect His Game?
Ja Morant is described as being 6’3″ (1.91m) tall, which is about average for a point guard in the NBA. But his height hasn’t stopped him from doing well in the game. In fact, many people say that his height is a benefit because it makes it easy for him to move quickly and change directions.
The tweet below says “I’m sure all of these people worried about Scoot Henderson’s height would HATE to have Ja Morant on their team.”
I’m sure all of these people worried about Scoot Henderson’s height would HATE to have Ja Morant on their team
News Flash: Ja Morant’s wingspan is 6’7”, Scoot’s is 6’9”
People love to overthink everything.
— Paulo Alves (@PauloAlvesNBA) February 26, 2023
Morant is known for his explosive speed, which includes his ability to jump high and finish strong at and above the rim. He is also a good passer and playmaker who uses his height and eyes to help his teammates get chances to score.
How High Can Morant Jump?
Ja Morant’s vertical jump of 44 inches is impressive, but his standing vertical jump of 16 feet 11 inches is even more amazing. When it comes to basketball, how well you can jump over someone to get the ball in the air is more important than how tall you are on average.
