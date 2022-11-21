Jack White Quit Twitter After Musk’s Decision Of Bringing Back Trump

Following Elon Musk’s restoration of Donald Trump’s Twitter account on Sunday, Jack White deleted his record company, Third Man Records, from the social media network.
In a harsh Instagram post published on Sunday, White said, “Shame on you for giving trump and other professional liars the platform you are now in control of, and shame on anyone who does.” And if you think it’s not a huge thing, shame on you. It is.”
White termed Musk’s reinstatement of Trump’s account “extremely horrible” in a lengthy post that included his remarks. He wrote, “That is officially an a-hole move.”
Trump’s return to Twitter was revealed by Musk on Saturday. Following the rebellion at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, the previous president was denied access to the podium.
Musk claimed that the choice was made in response to a popular vote in favor of allowing Trump to run again.
White wrote: “This is straight up you truly to assist a fascist have a platform so you can later get your tax breaks. That’s not ‘free speech’ or ‘what the poll determined’ or whatever bullshit you’re portraying it to be. “I mean, how many more billions do you need before you endanger the very existence of democracy to get them?”
After praising Musk’s work with Tesla and declaring his support for the automaker, White said, “You’ve gone too far and are now using your power to promote horrible, violence-instigating liars who are taking the country and the world backward and endangering the democracy that made you rich and successful in the first place.
As an example, White wrote, “I am a believer in free expression, but I’m not about to let the KKK organize a rally at our record label’s performance stage.” “That’s one of the platforms we manage and have input on; it’s not a government-run town square. Additionally, if I ran a gas station, I wouldn’t sell the KKK fuel to burn crosses and then wash my hands as if I hadn’t contributed to the spread of bigotry.
White said that he would be removing Third Man Records’ account from Twitter in a follow-up reply to his own article. The @thirdmanrecords account had been deleted from the social networking platform as of Sunday afternoon.
For his label and his artists, White said he’ll be looking at other social media channels.
White doesn’t have a personal account on Twitter. If you ask me, it’s largely a sea of negativity, he wrote.
