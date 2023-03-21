Jackson County Woman Thinks $1.5 Million Gift is Real and Loses $15,000

In February, a wealthy grandmother sent a Facebook message to a woman in Jackson County, telling her that she wanted to give the woman $1.5 million and a new house. The message made the woman seem happy.
The only catch was that she had to pay taxes on the $15,000.
On Saturday, the Jackson County sheriff wrote up a report about how the Braselton woman fell for the rich grandma scam. The Braselton woman went shopping for Foot Locker, Razer Gold, and Apple gift cards over the next few weeks.
She told a deputy that she bought $15,000 worth of gift cards and sent photos of the cards and their activation numbers to the “grandmother” over WhatsApp.
During the plan, the woman said she talked to two men with accents from other countries. They said they were the grandma’s brother and lawyer. The grandma had told the victim that she was rich because she had won $343 million in the Powerball lottery.
The rich grandmother did send her victim three checks for $50,000, $15,000, and $2,000. The deputy said that none of the three checks worked when they were taken to the bank.
Sheriff Janis Mangum said Tuesday that the woman has no more money.
She said, “There’s no hope since she gave them the information for the PIN number on the back.”
Mangum said that she has often warned people, even on Facebook, about the risks of sending money to people they don’t know with gift cards.
The sheriff said, “I feel like I’m beating a dead horse.” “I always put this out.”
