Jackson Woman Shot On Watkins Drive In Severe Condition

A woman was shot during an attempted carjacking, and she is currently being treated in the hospital; the Atlanta police department has stated that they are still looking for the suspects.

It took place on Saturday morning at approximately 2:18 a.m. An officer from the APD said that his department had been sent to the Grater Horizon Church, which is located at 2295 Brooks Ave NW. It was reported to the officers working for the department that someone had been shot in the neighborhood.

According to the police, they were able to find a woman who had been shot and take her to the hospital so that she may receive treatment. According to the department, her condition has remained unchanged.

According to the findings of their preliminary investigation, two males approached the woman while she was stopped at a traffic signal and demanded that she hand up the keys to her car. The individuals were reportedly armed, according to the police.

According to the police department, one of the suspects opened fire on the woman’s vehicle as she attempted to flee, and the woman was struck by a bullet in the leg. The Atlanta Police Department has not made any additional information regarding the suspects public, and no one has been taken into custody at this time.

