Jacksonville Roofer Brothers Charged With $2.8M Payroll Tax Fraud Using Unauthorized Workers

Travis Slaughter could have gone to jail if he didn’t pay the federal government $2.2 million in fines. This threat hung over him for more than a year. Then things got worse for him.
A grand jury indicted Slaughter and his brother, Tripp, on new fraud and tax charges just days before their hearing before a federal judge last week. If they don’t pay the fines, they could go to prison and get another $3 million in debt.
The brothers used to work together as roofing contractors. They were recently charged with avoiding about $2.8 million in payroll taxes by hiring undocumented immigrants in a scam similar to one that got a father and son building team sent to prison in January.
Prosecutors said, “The defendants avoided paying millions of dollars in extra payroll taxes to the IRS and millions of dollars in premiums to workers’ comp insurers.”
The indictment from February 22 said that the brothers “failed to provide adequate workers’ compensation insurance coverage… and helped hire people who were not legally allowed to work in the United States.”
Travis Slaughter, who is 51, is charged with 18 counts, while Tripp Slaughter, who is 48, is charged with only six counts. Among Tripp’s charges are four counts of filing false tax returns.
But if both men are found guilty of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the government, and tax crimes, they could get dozens of years in prison.
The Brothers Turned Themselves In
Travis Slaughter has been fighting with the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration in court for years. In 2020, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration was able to get an appeals court to find him in contempt for not paying $2.2 million in fines from a series of inspections.
The appeals court asked a judge in Jacksonville to look into the case. In 2021, the judge said that Slaughter had “knowingly and intentionally avoided complying” with court orders to pay, and he suggested that the appeals court put him in jail to force him to deal with the civil case.
Slaughter was already set to meet with U.S. District Senior Judge Harvey Schlesinger on Wednesday to talk about the fines. When the indictment was made public, Schlesinger was also put in charge of the criminal case.
The brothers turned themselves in on February 24, pleaded not guilty, and were let go without having to pay a bond. No one answered the messages left for the men’s lawyers.
The indictment says that the brothers ran three companies—Great White Construction, Florida Roofing Experts, and 5 Star Roofing Services—and gave false information to businesses that the companies hired as “professional employer organizations,” or PEOs, to handle payments of withholding taxes to the government and some premiums for workers’ comp insurance.
The indictment said that roofers only sent part of their payrolls to PEOs, which made their payrolls look legal, and that crew leaders paid the rest of their workers in cash to avoid withholding taxes.
The indictment said, “Many of these workers were from other countries and were living and working illegally in the United States.”
The indictment said that between 2017 and the middle of 2020, the companies paid their employees $4.9 million through PEOs and $18.5 million in cash.
In addition to sending the brothers to prison, prosecutors want them to give back $3 million, which the indictment says came from a scheme to commit fraud.
The “split payments” between PEOs and crew leaders that were described in the indictment were similar to a system that two other local contractors, Raul Solis, and Raul Solis-Martinez, admitted to using when they pleaded guilty to working together to cheat the IRS and were sentenced to 33 and 21 months in prison, respectively, in January.
While the Slaughters’ criminal case is being worked out, OSHA has also stopped pushing for fines. Schlesinger pushed back the hearing on Slaughter’s OSHA debt to May 3 on Wednesday after a lawyer for the U.S. Labor Department said lawyers needed more time to figure out how the indictments would affect collection efforts.
