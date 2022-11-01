Jacoby Brissett Net Worth: How Rich Is The American Football Quarterback?

American football quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts of the National Football League, Jacoby Brissett is a professional athlete (NFL). Before joining the Falcons, he spent 2016 with the New England Patriots.

Early Life

Jacoby was born to parents of American origin on December 11, 1993, in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Lisa Brown is his mother’s name, and we don’t know who his father is. In Jacoby’s case, she was a single-parent upbringing.

No details regarding his family background, including his siblings, are available. He always had a strong desire to play football, thus he got his start in the sport at a young age. There is a complete lack of data available regarding his formative years.

He continued on the path of study by enrolling at William T. Dwyer High School in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. In February 2011, he played collegiate football for the University of Florida.

College Career

Brissett was Florida’s backup quarterback in 2011 when he was a freshman when John Brantley was the Gators’ starter. Due to Brantley’s injury, he began his first two professional games in October (see point #9).

When he made his professional debut, he faced off against LSU, which was rated first at the time. In the 41-11 defeat, he passed for 94 yards, a touchdown, and two picks. He started eight games and finished with an 18-for-39 completion percentage, 206 passing yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Brissett faced off against Jeff Driskel for the starting quarterback position for the Gators as he entered his sophomore season. For the season opener against Bowling Green on September 1st, he was in the starting lineup.

Driskel, on the other hand, was the regular season starter. After Driskel was injured and unable to play on November 17, Brissett got the nod to start his second game of the season against Jacksonville State. As a whole, he played in five games, where he went 23 for 35 for 249 yards and a score.

Professional Career

Former Gator quarterback Jacoby Brissett got his start at the University of Florida. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the New England Patriots after being taken with the 91st overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Moreover, he debuted that same day, September 18th, 2016 against the Miami Dolphins. Jacoby has thrown for 103 yards and one touchdown in his first career start against the Houston Texans.

He inked with the Colts of Indianapolis on September 2, 2017. He set a new personal best by throwing for 216 yards and leading the Colts to a 10-0 lead over the Arizona Cardinals.

When Luck came back from his shoulder injury in 2018, Brissett went back to his backup position. In Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles, with the Colts trailing 20-16 in the final seconds of the game, Brissett entered the game in place of Luck to throw a Hail Mary from his own 46-yard line.

Because of his poor passing, the Colts lost the game because they were unable to score. Some reporters and fans questioned the decision and worried about Luck’s shoulder, but head coach Frank Reich and Luck insisted it was made only because Brissett had a stronger throwing arm.

On 4th down and short, Brissett hit a wide-open Andrew Luck in the end zone during the Colts’ Week 12 victory over the Miami Dolphins (play ID #54). Brissett played a total of four games during the 2018 campaign.

Brissett inked a year-long deal with the Cleveland Browns on March 25, 2022. Brissett will start for the Browns in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers after Deshaun Watson was replaced as the starter following Watson’s 11-game suspension for sexual harassment charges.

Jacoby has not received any recognition for his work thus far. He is a promising young player. He’s bound to win some trophies in the not-too-distant future.

Jacoby Brissett Net Worth

Jacoby Brissett Net Worth is estimated to be around $5.5 Million currently. Brissett received a two-year, $30 million contract extension from Indianapolis in 2019.

The new contract would raise Brissett’s basic salary by 272% over his previous year, and keep him with the Colts until the 2020 NFL season. In 2020, he will also receive a roster bonus of $7 million.

