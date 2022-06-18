Jada Pinkett Smith Net Worth: How Rich is Will Smith’s Wife?

Jada Pinkett Smith Early Life

Adrienne Bandfield-Jones and Rosbol Pinkett Jr., both of Baltimore, Maryland, raised her. She was born on September 18, 1971. It was when Adrienne was still in high school that she gave birth to Jada, and the couple married soon after, leaving Adrienne to raise Jada alone.

In no time at all, Jada’s grandmother realized that her granddaughter had a natural gift for the stage and began enrolling her in piano and dancing courses. She studied dance and drama at the Baltimore School for the Arts. Jada received her bachelor’s degree in 1989 from the University of California, Berkeley. Tupac Shakur was one of Jada’s classmates at this school. Before his sad death, the two were inseparable friends.

Jada Pinkett Smith Career

A slew of modest roles on TV shows including “True Colors,” “Doogie Howser MD,” and “21 Jump Street” began to appear for Jada after she relocated to Los Angeles in the early 1990s. Soon after, she was cast in a recurring role on the sitcom “A Different World,” which lasted for 36 episodes. In 1993’s “Menace II Society,” she got her big break. In 1994, she co-starred in “A Low Down Dirty Shame” alongside Keenen Ivory Wayans, and her performance was well-received. Jason’s Lyrics” and Demon Knight followed her in 1994, with the latter being her first role as a felon. Pinkett Smith and her co-star Allen Payne were lauded by Roger Ebert for their connection.

In the 1996 adaptation of “The Nutty Professor,” Jada played Eddie Murphy’s love interest and received her big break. Throughout the film’s run, it made over $274 million, making it a resounding financial success. Films like Kingdom Come, Scream 2, and The Matrix Trilogy all followed “The Nutty Professor” in launching Jada Pinkett Smith’s career to great heights, making her a multi-millionaire.

Actress Christina Hawthorne (Hawthorne) earned an Image Award for Outstanding Performance in a Drama Series in 2010 for “Hawthorne.” Fish Mooney, a character she played on the hit show “Gotham,” was introduced to audiences in 2014. As Gloria in the animated “Madagascar” films, Jada Pinkett Smith lent her voice. The Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk” has featured Jada Pinkett Smith since it premiered in 2018.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Personal Life

At an audition for Lisa Wilkes, Jada met Will Smith, who had played Lisa’s boyfriend in the 1990s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”. To play Jada, Jada was replaced by Nia Long because she was “too little.”

Will and Jada began dating in 1995 after their divorce from Sheree Fletcher. They married the following year. Their two children are Jaden (born in 2013) and Willow (born in 2014). Their offspring went on to have great careers in show business.

Nominations and Awards

There have been numerous honors that Jada Smith has received. As of 2004, she had also been honored with numerous other honors, including the Interactive Achievement Award in 2004, Daytime Emmy Award in 2021, Chainsaw Award in 1996, Glow Award in 2004; Image Awards (NAACP); Image Award in 2010; and the NAMIC Vision Award in 2012.

Jada Pinkett Smith Real Estate

In the United States, Will and Jada possess at least ten properties. A look at some of their most notable current and ex-property listings:

This beautiful 100-acre estate in the Malibu-Calabasas hills cost Will and Jada $7.5 million in 1999. They bought other nearby lots during the next year to create a 150-acre stretch of land. It has a 20,000-square foot main home, five guest buildings, a private lake, equestrian trails, stables, and tennis courts, among other amenities. Inspired by actor Gene Hackman’s Santa Fe home, they created their own home in such a manner.

A Santa Fe-based architect was chosen for the project, which took years to begin because of environmental and permission issues. They quietly put the home on the market for $42 million in 2013 but were unable to find a buyer. Just this one piece of real estate is now worth between $50 and $70 million.

Will and Jada sold their 12-million-dollar Kauai beachside compound in 2017 for 7 acres. They paid $10 million for the multi-unit building in 2015. The daughter of Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev, Ekaterina Rybolovlev, bought a 7-acre oceanfront Hawaiian property from them in 2011 for $20 million.

They also have a 9,200 square foot ski chalet in Park City, Utah, and a 9,000 square foot property in Hidden Hills, California.

Will and Jada purchased a 10,400-square-foot property in Hidden Hills, California, for $11 million in September 2021.

A total of at least $100 million worth of Smiths’ real estate is known to us.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Net Worth

An estimated $50 million is the estimated net worth of Jada Pinkett Smith (born Jada Lynne Smith), an American actress, producer, director, singer, and book. The fact that she is married to Will Smith, one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood for the past two decades, accounts for a significant chunk of Jada’s fortune. Jada Pinkett Smith has amassed a substantial fortune from her work in movies, television, music, and fashion, as well as her work as a children’s book author.

