Jade Bender And Simu Liu’s Relationship Timeline

After seeing each other for the first time in public in June, rumors began to circulate that Jade Bender and Simu Liu were dating.
Although they haven’t addressed their romance in public, their appearance on the red carpet at the 2022 ESPY Awards at the end of July gave the impression that they were an item.
They’ve been “Instagram official” ever then and have walked the red carpet together multiple times.
Here is the entire history of Liu and Bender’s relationship, from their first meeting as friends until their recent public displays of affection.
Contents
- 1 December 14, 2019: Simu Liu And Jade Bender At The Unforgettable Gala
- 2 February 2022: Simu Liu Sparks Dating Rumors With Chrishell Stause
- 3 June 19, 2022: Simu Liu And Jade Bender Go On A Dinner Date
- 4 June 28, 2022: Jade Bender Accompanies Simu Liu At Jimmy Kimmel Live Taping
- 5 July 20, 2022: Simu Liu And Jade Bender Will Make Their First Public Appearance Together On The Red Carpet
- 6 July 23, 2022: Jade Bender And Simu Liu Go To Comic-Con
- 7 July 25, 2022: Simu Liu And Jade Bender Made It Instagram Official
- 8 Aug 1, 2022: Simu Liu And Jade Bender Cuddle Up At The Bullet Train Premieres
- 9 Aug 12, 2022: Simu Liu And Jade Bender Hold Hands During A Dinner Date
- 10 September 2022: Simu Liu Reveals He’s Going Through A Breakup
December 14, 2019: Simu Liu And Jade Bender At The Unforgettable Gala
This year’s Unforgettable Gala was the first time that photos of Liu and Bender together had been taken. The dinner, hosted by Jason Chan, honored “the Asian and Pacific Islander leaders who have battled for API participation in the arts, entertainment, and culture,” as stated on the event’s official website.
February 2022: Simu Liu Sparks Dating Rumors With Chrishell Stause
Chrishell Stause’s appearance on the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset in early 2022 prompted dating speculations between Liu and the star. Stause then denied the dating allegations, saying of Simu, “Simu is just a buddy,” during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
A few months later, in May, during the Selling Sunset reunion special, Stause announced that she was dating Australian artist G Flip.
June 19, 2022: Simu Liu And Jade Bender Go On A Dinner Date
Early this summer, when Liu and Bender were seen on what was speculated to be a date in West Hollywood, California, dating rumors began to circulate. According to Extra, the two were spotted leaving a restaurant and then getting into the same car after their date.
June 28, 2022: Jade Bender Accompanies Simu Liu At Jimmy Kimmel Live Taping
A little over a week after their romantic supper in Los Angeles, Bender was seen with Liu at a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live. As the Marvel actor headed to his car, they were spotted strolling hand in hand.
July 20, 2022: Simu Liu And Jade Bender Will Make Their First Public Appearance Together On The Red Carpet
At the 2022 ESPY Awards in Hollywood this past July, Liu, and Bender strolled the red carpet hand in hand, seemingly confirming their romance.
July 23, 2022: Jade Bender And Simu Liu Go To Comic-Con
The couple maintained their adorable on-screen chemistry by appearing in several images together at Entertainment Weekly’s annual Comic-Con party in San Diego, California.
Source: People
The pair, dressed in vibrant hues that complemented one another and wearing broad, matching grins, gave off an air of brilliance.
July 25, 2022: Simu Liu And Jade Bender Made It Instagram Official
A few days later, Bender posted a series of Instagram images chronicling her time at Comic-Con with Liu. Their first Instagram post as a couple was a photo of her and Liu laughing, which rounded off the gallery. When asked to comment on the post, Liu jokingly wrote, “The way I have zero photo creds.”
Aug 1, 2022: Simu Liu And Jade Bender Cuddle Up At The Bullet Train Premieres
At the Los Angeles premiere of Bullet Train, Liu and Bender were among the many famous faces in attendance; they walked the red carpet hand in hand and posed for some adorable images together.
Aug 12, 2022: Simu Liu And Jade Bender Hold Hands During A Dinner Date
After attending the premiere of Bullet Train, the happy couple dined at Catch LA in West Hollywood, California.
September 2022: Simu Liu Reveals He’s Going Through A Breakup
SFGate.com reports that Liu made the announcement at the Dreamforce tech conference in San Francisco.
During the Q&A session, Liu was confronted with questions regarding his well-being that stemmed from an Instagram post he made earlier this month.
Even though he was living the life of his dreams, he still wasn’t happy. “I, too, am through a painful breakup. That undoubtedly plays a role, too, but it’s fine; I can handle it. “He didn’t name Bender, but he did add something.
