Jail Records Say A Former Warden And His Brother Shot 2 Migrants

A representative for the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said that on Tuesday, they were notified of a shooting death by the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office, and that preliminary investigation shows that a truck with two men inside pulled over and shot at a group of migrants standing alongside the road getting water.

A male immigrant was targeted and killed by gunfire, the statement read. The speaker also said that a female migrant was shot but is doing fine in an El Paso hospital.

Two individuals were arrested on Thursday and each charged with manslaughter, the spokeswoman said.

Former West Texas Detention Center warden Mike Sheppard was one of the individuals arrested, according to ABC News. While they would not release the warden’s name, a prison representative said say he was let go “due to an off-duty event unrelated to his position.” Jail logs indicate that he and his brother Mark Sheppard were both taken into custody.

DPS reported the shooting happened four miles north of the correctional complex in Sierra Blanca, Texas.

There has been no further disclosure of details.