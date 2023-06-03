Jake Flint Cause of Death: Oklahoma Singer Died in His Sleep the Morning After He Married

On the weekend, country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died just hours after getting married. Let’s read about Jake Flint Cause of Death.
Jake Flint Cause of Death
After hearing the sad news, reports started to spread on Instagram on Tuesday that his death was caused by his COVID-19 vaccination record. Flint’s representative, Clif Doyal, now says that this is not true.
“I am the official publicist for Jake Flint and his family,” Doyal told E! News on Thursday (Dec. 1) in a statement. “I know for sure, both from what they told me and what I know for myself, that Jake Flint’s sudden and sad death had nothing to do with the COVID-19 vaccine. We won’t say anything else until we get the official medical report.”
Flint’s cause of death hasn’t been found yet, but Doyal said that the artist died on Saturday morning while he was sleeping.
Brenda Cline, who worked for Route 66 Entertainment and was Flint’s manager, was the first to post about his death on Facebook.
She wrote, “It is with a broken heart and great sadness that I must tell you that Jake Flint has died in a tragic accident.” “I’ve tried to post several times today, but you can’t comment on something you can’t understand. When Jake and I were happy to sign our artist management contract, we took the picture below. That was the start of a great friendship and working relationship. Jake was even more than that to me; I loved him a lot like a kid.”
Brenda, the country singer’s wife, also said she was sad. She wrote, “We should be looking at wedding pictures, but instead I have to choose clothes for my husband to be buried in. This much pain isn’t supposed to happen to people. My heart is broken, and I need him to come back so badly. I can’t stand it any longer. I want him to come.”
