Jake Paul Net Worth, Career, And All You Need To Know

Jacob “Jake” Joseph Paul (born January 17, 1997) is an American social media sensation and professional boxer. Bizaardvark star Dirk Mann first gained prominence on Vine, before starring in the show for two seasons. Paul has been accused of criminal trespass and unlawful assembly numerous times over his career because of his outlandish antics.

To kick off his professional boxing career, Paul defeated British YouTuber Deji Olatunji via technical knockout (TKO) in the fifth round during an amateur bout in August 2018. Paul defeated AnEsonGib via TKO in the first round as he turned professional in January 2020.

To date, Paul has defeated retired basketball player Nate Robinson in the second round, retired mixed martial artist Ben Askren in the first round, and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley three times in the second and sixth rounds, respectively, between the years of 2020 and 2021.

Early Life

Pamela Stepnick and Gregory Paul welcomed their first child, Jake Joseph Paul, into the world on January 17, 1997, in Westlake, Ohio. Logan, his only sibling, is also a well-known YouTuber. Jake began publishing videos on Vine, a platform that has since gone out of business. When Vine shut down, he had roughly five and a half million followers and over two billion views.

Career

In September 2013, Jake began making videos for the first time. The sitcom “Bizaardvark” was created by Disney when Vine shut down in January 2017. “It’s Everyday, Bro!” was his signature slogan on the show. You may notice that this tagline is not grammatically correct. For example, “these are my daily run-of-the-mill socks.” “Everyday” denotes “commonplace, average or usual.” “It’s Every Day, Bro!” I’m very confident Jake is referring to an event that occurs regularly.”

During the second season of “Bizaardvark,” in July 2017, Jake was fired. When Paul publicized his address on social media, it sparked a flurry of controversy, including complaints from his neighbors about crazy parties, pranks, and fire hazards, as well as large crowds of teenage followers congregating in the street outside of Paul’s rented property. By way of an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Paul stated that his dismissal was due to the commotion around his parties and the local media coverage of it.

Team 10 was founded in January 2017 by Jake Paul. Digital influencer marketing platform and creative agency Team 10 specializes in entertainment for teens. In May of that year, he released “It’s Everyday Bro,” a single and music video. In just one month, the video received over 70 million views.

Paul posted a video titled “I lost my virginity” around the beginning of January 2018. With Erika Costell laying semi-nude on top of Paul, the video’s thumbnail depicted the two together. As a result, the video was removed from YouTube because of its explicit content. An outfitted photo of Paul and his wife was included as their thumbnail.

On January 20, 2020, Paul made his professional boxing debut in Miami. On YouTube, he squared off against the likes of Gib. In the first round, Jake got the job done with a TKO at 2:18 on the clock.

Why is Jake Paul famous?

In the early days of Vine, there was TikTok. Paul got his start in social media on the now-defunct video-sharing platform, where he amassed 5.5 million followers, according to his biography (and was already making a six-figure salary to boot, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter). Bizaardvark, a Disney Channel comedy sitcom starring Olivia Rodrigo and Dirk Mann, was the star’s first foray into the small screen. In the middle of filming Season 2, he walked away.

However, Paul’s resignation from the show was mutually agreed upon at the time of his departure from the show, despite reports to the contrary. According to Teen Vogue: “Long story short… my team, Disney Channel, and I have concluded it’s finally time for me to leave the Disney family and Bizaardvark.” To this point, I want to concentrate on building up my brand, YouTube channel, and business ventures while also expanding Team 10.

How much money does Jake Paul have?

In addition to being a social media star and actor, Jake Paul is also a professional boxer and a comedian. Jake Paul has a net worth of $60 million at the time of this writing. At least $20 million and up to $40 million a year is Jake’s annual salary, making him one of the highest-earning YouTube stars in the world (before taxes). When the music video for his 2017 single “It’s Everyday Bro” went viral on YouTube, he received a lot of media attention. Logan Paul’s younger sibling is a YouTube sensation.

