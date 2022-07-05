What is James Charles Net Worth 2022?

Have you ever wondered about James Charles Net Worth? As far as I know, the American beauty YouTuber and makeup artist is a multimillionaire. You’ll learn about his route to success in this piece.

Life in the Beginning

Charles was born on May 23, 1999, in Bethlehem, New York. When he was twelve, he came out to his parents as gay and was adamant about his sexual orientation.

As a high school student, he attended Bethlehem Central High School, graduating in 2017. Because of his sexual orientation, he was frequently bullied throughout high school.

This bully was not going to get to him, so he started doing cosmetics for fun. When Charles was in high school, he began practicing with his friends at school dances and earning money doing their hair and cosmetics.

For him, this was the beginning of a lifelong interest, and he began working as a professional makeup artist for ladies in the neighborhood. YouTube helped Charles realize that his talent could be shared and that he could do so by posting videos of his work there.

Career

Hairstylist James Charles got his start in the industry. In the end, he decided to leap into the world of cosmetics and began posting images and videos of himself on Instagram.

For the sake of sharing the beauty and makeup tutorials, Charles started a YouTube channel in 2015. He quickly rose to prominence as a male beauty expert, and his YouTube channel now boasts more than 5.1 million members.

He has over 5 million followers on Instagram and over 1 million followers on Twitter. After his tale went viral, he was hired as the first male spokesmodel by cosmetics company CoverGirl.

Within a short time in the public eye, James Charles has already drawn attention for his controversial statements. During the months leading up to a school trip to South Africa in February 2017, he made a crude racist joke on Twitter regarding the Ebola epidemic. He was instantly deluged with hate mail and had to quickly remove the offending tweet.

When Shane Dawson questioned him about the rudest celebrity he had ever encountered, he recounted one of his terrible encounters. That Ariana Grande followed him on Twitter after he posted photographs and videos from one of her concerts was confirmed by him.

When she first started following him, she was incredibly kind, but three hours later, she unfollowed him because of the Ebola debate.

When Tana Mongeau, a controversial YouTuber, teamed up with him in May 2018, he said that Tyra Banks had done “shady” things to gain popularity.

Does James Charles Make Money From YouTube?

As of right now, he hasn’t cracked YouTube’s Top 10, but at his height, James Charles could earn at least $5 million a year from his channel views alone, according to our yearly report (before taxes). In addition, he makes money via paid Instagram posts (like the one that caused the feud with Westbrook), personal appearances, goods, and endorsement deals with businesses like Covergirl and Morphe Cosmetics.

Real Estate

James bought a $7 million house in Encino, California, in February of 2020. He had previously been paying $15,000 a month to rent a mansion in a nearby town. On the same block as fellow YouTuber Logan Paul’s $6.6 million home, this brand new, never-lived-in home is for sale. There are six bedrooms and 10,000 square feet in his new house.

As of 2022, James Charles Net Worth?

Controversies

Charles has had his share of controversies to his name. When Charles tweeted a joke about Africa and the Ebola virus in February 2017, he was widely criticised for doing so. There are no justifications for what he said subsequently, he later said.

As recently as April of this year, Charles came under criticism for remarks he made about trans guys that some deemed to be transphobic. Charles had stated that he was a 5.5 on the Kinsey scale and not entirely gay while discussing his sexuality, stating that “In the past, I’ve had the pleasure of admiring attractive women. Also in the past, there have been trans males that I’ve been extremely attracted to for a brief period “For more information, please see the following link: His “unintentionally transphobic” words were afterward apologized for by Charles himself.

Charles’ battle with Tati Westbrook, a fellow beauty YouTuber, is perhaps the most well-known controversy. he has worked with Westbrook for many years, both as a mentor and as a collaborator. Charles was so close to Westbrook that he made her wedding makeup and referred to her as “mom.” Westbrook’s Halo Beauty and Charles’s Sugar Bear Hair are direct rivals, and the rivalry began when Charles promoted Sugar Bear Hair on Instagram.

The following day, on May 10, 2019, Westbrook posted a 43-minute video on her YouTube page titled “BYE SISTER…” in which she announced her separation from Charles. On camera, Westbrook attacks Charles, accusing him of betraying their relationship and “manipulating people’s sexuality” by sleeping with a man who wasn’t homosexual. The video had over 34 million views by the time it was taken off from her channel in June of this year.

Charles’ loss of over 1 million YouTube followers in less than 24 hours set a new record for the fastest response time on the site. On May 15, 2019, his channel’s subscriber count dropped to a low of 13.4 million, but since then it has slowly increased. Meanwhile, Westbrook’s subscriber base grew by more than 4 million in the same period.

James Charles Net Worth

James Charles will be worth $22 million by the time he retires in June of 2022. At least $80,000 for every video is what he makes from his YouTube channel. His brands and partnerships with other makeup artists and celebrities are also a source of income for him. When it comes to Charles’ popularity, there’s no doubt in my mind that he’ll continue to rise as time goes on.

