James Harden Net Worth 2022: How Much He Earns Annually?

James Harden plays basketball professionally and is American. After switching from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Houston Rockets, Harden established a name for himself. In January 2021, he was dealt to the Brooklyn Nets. James is an eight-time NBA All-Star and has won the MVP award. He has three times led the league in scoring.

James is currently regarded as one of the NBA’s finest players and the best shooting guard in the game. Harden played collegiate basketball for the Arizona Sun Devils before entering the NBA. James and the American national basketball team also captured a gold medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics.

One of the NBA’s highest-paid players is James. His yearly base compensation alone is in excess of $44 million. He receives millions more in annual endorsement fees.

Early Life

James Edward Harden Jr. was born in Los Angeles, California, on August 26, 1989. Harden was brought up in a Christian home and continues to be one now. His mother endured a series of miscarriages before he was born.

Harden has a sister that is older. James’ basketball skills quickly became apparent. He was a standout high school athlete who received the McDonald’s All-American honor. He also participated on an AAU squad that captured the 2006 Las Vegas Adidas Super 64 title.

After completing his high school education, Harden joined Arizona State’s basketball team while a student there. James began to gain a lot of attention at this time and even made the cover of the magazine “Sports Illustrated.” Harden proclaimed himself qualified for the 2009 NBA draught after completing his sophomore campaign.

NBA Career

James signed on with the Oklahoma City Thunder to start his career. Despite being a rookie, he had a relatively good three-point shooting success rate in his first season. After the 2011–2012 season, he eventually took home the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award.

He made it possible for the Thunder to advance to that season’s NBA Finals when they fell to the Miami Heat. After that, Harden received a sizable contract extension offer, but he turned it down and chose to sign with the Houston Rockets.

Harden did not play a bench role, as he had with the Thunder, as Houston made it plain that they considered him as a "foundational player." He received a contract extension offer pretty soon after that.

Their confidence in him was well-founded since, during his first season with the franchise, Harden racked up some of the most remarkable stats in history. He was also chosen for the first time during this time to the All-Star team.

James was a strong contender for the MVP Award during the following few seasons, which he would ultimately win in 2018. Harden received several further contract extensions during this time since he was obviously a vital member of the Houston Rockets. Additionally, he frequently held the scoring lead in the league.

Pay And Agreements

Initially, Harden’s salary as an NBA player was around $14.7 million annually. Later, when he assumed a more significant role for the Rockets, this amount rose to around $40 million. Harden became the most wealthy player in NBA history after it was disclosed in 2017 that he had signed a new contract.

James received a $228 million four-year agreement with the Rockets, which works out to $47 million annually on average.

Harden would have made more than $530,000 per game in the fourth year of his contract (2021). His total career earnings (wage and endorsements combined) will surpass $560 million at the end of his deal.

James Harden earned $47 million in salaries and endorsements between June 2016 and June 2017. James Harden made $47 million between June 2017 and June 2018. James’ numerous pursuits helped him make $45 million between June 2018 and June 2019.

Harden’s contract was almost up in 2020. Houston made him a two-year, $103 million extension offer in an effort to keep him on the team. Harden opted out. Harden would have become the first player to ever earn at least $50 million in a season if the agreement had gone through.

Harden will still earn a sizable salary because his contract has three years and $132.9 million left to play with. In order to facilitate a trade to another team, specifically the Brooklyn Nets, Harden most likely declined the extension. The transaction took place in January 2021.

Endorsements Of Brands

James Harden agreed to a $200 million contract in 2015, leaving Nike for the competing clothing brand Adidas. In addition to his basketball salary, which is currently greater than $40 million annually.

James will receive an average of $15 million annually under the 13-year contract. Additionally well known for his role in State Farm Insurance advertisements, Harden.

James Harden Net Worth

James Harden Net Worth is estimated to be around $165 Million in 2022. Harden spent $2 million on a house in Houston in 2015. An NBA star named Cuttino Mobley was the initial owner of the property. The home, built in 2002 with Mediterranean-style elements, is situated next to a golf course in a private neighborhood within the Royal Oaks Country Club.

The house is fairly opulent, with 4,710 square feet of living area and four bedrooms. A grand staircase, a stone fireplace, and a theatre area are notable features. The house is situated in a half-acre area that also has a spa and an infinity pool.

Harden splurged on a significantly larger mansion in 2019. He reportedly paid $10 million for the house, which is situated on 3.5 acres of land in the upscale Houston suburb of Rivercrest. The house itself measures a massive 26,000 square feet and has a wine room, a full bar, and a workout room. The house is built with steel in a contemporary style.

