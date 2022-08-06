James Taylor Net Worth and Earnings 2022

Early Years

Taylor was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on March 12, 1948. Isaac M. Taylor was his father. He was a doctor, and Gertrude Taylor, his mother, wanted to be an opera singer. James was the second of five kids. His four brothers and sisters were Alex, Kate, Livingston, and Hugh.

The Taylor family moved to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, in 1951. They built a house in the Morgan Creek area, which had few people living there. James’ family home and the peaceful area around it have been a huge source of inspiration for him throughout his career.

Taylor learned to play the cello as a child. He didn’t start playing the guitar until 1960. He created a unique style that came from playing the piano and cello. James met the musician Danny Kortchmar while spending the summers with his family in Martha’s Vineyard. Kortchmar told Taylor to take music seriously and later said, “I knew James had that thing.” Taylor wrote his first song when he was 14. By the summer of 1963, he and Kortchmar were playing around Martha’s Vineyard in coffeehouses.

In 1963, when James was a junior in high school, he started to have trouble. He felt overwhelmed and cut off from the high-pressure environment. By the end of his senior year, Taylor was so depressed that he slept 20 hours a day and his grades went down with it.

In 1965, James went to a psychiatric hospital in Massachusetts and checked himself in. He was given chlorpromazine, which is often given to people with bipolar disorder. Taylor did a good job of responding, and he found a sense of structure and time. When he was called up for the Vietnam War, James felt like he was being turned away from himself. He got his high school diploma from a school connected to the hospital. Later, he said his nine-month stay was a mistake and “a lifesaver. Like a free pass or a second chance.” Taylor says that his struggles with mental health are “an inseparable part of who I am.”

Career

James moved to New York City in 1966, where he started a band called “Flying Machine” and started playing often in Greenwich Village. Taylor began using heroin, and by the end of 1966, he was completely hooked on it. His band broke up, and James went back to North Carolina to get treatment for six months.

Taylor moved to London in 1967 after he got better. There, he met the head of A&R for “Apple Records,” the new record label started by the Beatles. After his demo tape impressed Asher, James signed with Apple Records and made his first album, which was called “James.” Taylor went back to the US after making the album. He had started using heroin again, so he checked himself into a psychiatric hospital in Massachusetts. The album “James Taylor” came out in February 1969, but it didn’t sell well because James was in the hospital and couldn’t promote it.

Taylor kept writing songs while he was getting better, and after signing a new deal with Warner Bros. Records in October 1969, he moved to California. James kept Asher as his manager, and in February 1970, he came out with his second album, “Sweet Baby James.” The single from the album, “Fire & Rain,” and the album itself both went to No. 3 on the Billboard charts right away. “Sweet Baby James” sold more than $1.5 million worth of copies and was nominated for several Grammys, including Album of the Year.

Taylor’s third album, “Mud Slide Slim and the Blue Horizon,” came out in April 1971. It was well received by critics. The album’s single, a cover of Carole King’s “You’ve Got a Friend,” went to No. 1 on the Billboard charts and won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Performance. James’s fourth album, “One Man Dog,” came out in November 1972. It was a concept album, but it didn’t get great reviews, even though it made the Top 10 on the Billboard charts.

Taylor spent most of 1973 having fun, and he didn’t go back to the studio until January 1974, when he recorded “Walking Man,” his fifth studio album. The album was a failure. It got bad reviews and only sold 300,000 copies in the United States. But James came back in 1975 with the Gold-certified album “Gorilla,” which included a cover of “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You)” by Marvin Gaye, which became one of his biggest hits. Taylor put out another Gold album in 1976 called “In the Pocket.” When James’ contract with Warner ended, the label put out “Greatest Hits.” It became Taylor’s best-selling album ever in the US, and was certified 11 times Platinum.

James signed with Columbia and put out three studio albums, “JT,” “Flag,” and “Dad Loves His Work,” between 1977 and 1981. Taylor’s addiction and depression caused him to hit rock bottom in the 1980s, but he found inspiration at a concert he gave in Rio de Janeiro. He then made two albums before the end of the decade.

James started the 1990s with his 13th studio album, “New Moon Shine.” Six years later, Taylor released “Hourglass,” a self-reflective album about his troubled past and family. The album won the Best Pop Album Grammy.

Since the 1990s, James Taylor has made six more studio albums, won many awards, and played at many important public events, including both of the inaugurations of former US President Barrack Obama. Taylor is still one of the most famous and well-liked musicians of all time.

Relationships

James got married to the American musician Carly Simon in November 1972. Together, they have two kids, Sally and Ben, who are both musicians now. In 1983, Taylor and Carly split up.

Personal Life

James got married to actress Kathryn Walker in 1985, and they were together until 1996.

Taylor got married to Caroline Smedvig, who was in charge of public relations for the Boston Symphony Orchestra, on February 18, 2001. Caroline had twin boys, Henry and Rufus, and the family moved to Lenox, Massachusetts, where they still live.

Real Estate

James bought a 145-acre estate on Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, for an undisclosed amount in the 1970s, when he was just starting to become famous. It is likely worth between $10 and $20 million today. Carly Simon bought her own home on Martha’s Vineyard after she and her husband got a divorce. She has lived there for the last several decades. Even though their homes are only 25 minutes apart, people say that they haven’t seen or talked to each other since the early 1980s.

James Taylor Net Worth

James Taylor Net worth is $80m. He is a five-time Grammy Award winner and one of the best-selling performers of all time, with more than 100 million recordings sold worldwide.

