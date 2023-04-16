Jamie Foxx Net Worth 2023: The Incredible Rise of His Net Worth!

Jamie Foxx was born Eric Marlon Bishop on December 13th, 1967, and is an American actor, comedian, and singer. A number of honors, including the Golden Globe for Best Actor, the Academy Award, the BAFTA, the Screen Actors Guild Award, and the Critics’ Choice Movie Award, catapulted him to popularity for his portrayal of Ray Charles in the 2004 biographical film Ray.
In the same year, for his role in the murder drama Collateral, he was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Since 2017, Foxx has hosted and executive produced the game show Beat Shazam on the Fox network.
Foxx has produced four albums that have reached the top ten of the U.S. Billboard 200, all of which he has won a Grammy for: Unpredictable (2005), which topped the chart entirely, Intuition (2008), Best Night of My Life (2010), and Hollywood: A Story of a Dozen Roses (2015).
Jamie Foxx Net Worth 2023: How Rich Is He?
American actor, producer, singer, and comedian Jamie Foxx has a net worth of $170 million. Jamie is one of the most paid and most in-demand actors in the industry. He can also sing, compose, and produce, adding to his impressive resume of accomplishments.
How Did Jamie Foxx Start His Professions?
Comedy Career
Foxx started performing stand-up comedy in 1989, and two years later he joined the cast of the hit sketch comedy show In Living Color. For the final three years, he was a regular on the show. Foxx then moved on to his own project, The Jamie Foxx Show, which aired for five seasons and a total of 100 episodes between 1996 and 2001.
Numerous Images, Kid’s Choice, and NAACP Image Awards nominations were made over its existence. Straight from the Foxxhole, Unleashed, and I Might Need Security are the three of his stand-up specials that have been released on DVD.
Production Work
Foxx first appeared on screen in the 1992 comedy Toys. During this time, Foxx also had appearances in The Great White Hype and Any Given Sunday, the latter of which earned him his first Oscar nomination. Collateral, which made $217.7 million worldwide, Breakin’ Both the Rules, in which he co-starred with Will Smith, and Ali (2001) all garnered nods for him as well.
Foxx was nominated for an Academy Award for his role as a supporting actor in Collateral, which he co-starred in with Tom Cruise. Foxx portrayed Ray Charles in a biopic released in 2004. Foxx’s portrayal of the lead role earned him a total of nineteen awards, including the Academy Award and the British Academy Film Award for Best Actor.
In 2005, he was inducted into the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Jamie has worked on the film productions of Stealth, Jarhead, Miami Vice, the Oscar-winning film adaptation of the musical Dreamgirls, the biopic The Soloist, Valentine’s Day, I’m Still Here, Due Date, Horrible Bosses, Django Unchained, White House Down, Horrible Bosses 2, Annie, Sleepless, and Baby Driver, among many others.
