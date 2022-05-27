Jana Kramer’s ex-boyfriend Claims She had an Affair with a DWTS pro.

Dance partners aren’t the only thing you need. Multiple sources tell Us Weekly that Jana Kramer and Gleb Savchenko had sex while filming season 23 of Dancing With the Stars.

In 2016, the One Tree Hill veteran, 38, and the professional dancer, also 38, collaborated. Savchenko was married to Elena Samodanova while her ex-husband Mike Caussin was receiving treatment for sex addiction.

“I never honestly thought I did anything wrong,” Kramer wrote in the couple’s upcoming book, The Good Fight, which will be published in 2020. Correction. But I didn’t want to be the one who did something wrong. In my mind, I was justified in my actions just as I believe Mike had been since the beginning.”

She claimed that her husband had been unfaithful during their marriage, which he rejected at the time of their separation in November 2020. A spokesperson for Gleb Savchenko stated in December 2020 that the actress “had had affairs with former dance partners — and who knows who else.” Kramer and Savchenko’s representatives were mum about the affair claims.

Read More:

In December of 2017, Kramer and Caussin were reunited and reaffirmed their vows. In April 2021, after he allegedly cheated on her again, the couple, who have a daughter, Jolie, 5, and a boy, Jace, 3, ended their relationship for good. After a six-month relationship with Ian Schinelli, the “Story” singer called it quits in April.

“Jana has acknowledged to me that she slept with two males while Mike was in recovery. Schinelli told Us that she had slept with Gleb. In order to justify it, she said, “We were divorced.”

“She even tried to meet up with Gleb when we were dating,” the former Navy Seal continued. She wanted to meet up with him because he was playing a gig in Nashville, and I told her it was fine. Her reply to my question was, “As long as there’s nothing left.” She never mentioned it was out of respect for me or anything like that.’

In light of their breakup, Kramer told Us in a statement that Schinelli is “twisting” things.

It’s because Ian lied about sleeping on his ex-wife and I was attempting to protect her that I haven’t spoken anything else about this breakup.” She’s become a friend of mine, and while I was first hesitant to speak on her behalf to protect her privacy, she has since granted me permission to do so,” Kramer previously told Us Weekly. His lies have been exposed, and Ian is now manipulating the facts to his own advantage.” During our relationship, I’ve learned from other ladies that I wasn’t the only one who felt this way, but I’m happy to go on with my life and hope that he will be as well.”

Sources said Schinelli “says he wants to remain private, but that couldn’t be further from the truth” because he “bragged about how many followers he was getting while dating Jana.”

Read More: