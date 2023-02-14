Jared Bridegan’s Murder Suspect Enters A Not-guilty Plea

The arraignment hearing for the individual who was arrested in connection with the killing of Jared Bridegan took place on Monday morning in the court located in Duval County.
In connection with the homicide, Henry Tenon is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, second-degree murder with a weapon, accessory after the fact to a capital felony, and criminal child abuse. He also faces the death penalty if convicted of the latter charge. Tenon, 61 years old, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.
After the trial, Bridegan’s relatives took the stand. Kirsten, Bridegan’s widow, told News4JAX that Monday is the day that they have prayed for, and she was overcome with emotion as she said this. The Bridegan family has stated that this is the first step in their struggle for Jared to receive justice.
Kirsten Bridegan stated that “this is simply the very beginning” of the process.
On Monday, Jared Bridegan’s family finally got to see Tenon in person for the first time.
“I think it’s still sinking in, you know, they kind of opened the door, and I saw his profile before he walked out, and I think that might have been one of the last people my husband saw,” Kirsten Bridegan said. “I think it’s still sinking in, you know, they kind of opened the door, and I saw his profile before he walked out.” “This is a bitter pill you have to swallow,” said someone.
Kirsten Bridegan has communicated with him and his family through the sending of a message.
To Henry’s family, please know that we are praying for you. “We can only fathom the loss and pain that you must also be feeling, and we hope that you will be able to find closure and healing,” she added. “We can only imagine the hurt and pain that you must also be feeling.”
“Henry, if you are able to hear this, I beg you to make a decision right now to act honourably. Please lend us your assistance in obtaining justice as swiftly as possible, and do everything you can to make it possible for your own family as well as ours to move on with our lives and concentrate on getting better. Please assist us in getting through this nightmarish situation that we face each and every day.
She continued by expressing gratitude to the detectives and other individuals who were working on the investigation. In addition, she expressed gratitude to her family and the community for their unwavering support. The family is aware that they have a challenging journey in front of them and that this process will not be simple for them.
“I am in such excruciating pain, and I want to do something to help, but what can you do?” Therefore, we came to show our support for her here. That’s the most we can do,” said Eleanor Burkett, a neighbour of the family.
