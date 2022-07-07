Jayda Cheaves Net Worth: Wiki, Bio & Boyfriend

Jayda Cheaves Net Worth has long been a mystery to many people. That being said, the social media entrepreneur and influencer, who has over 6 million Instagram followers, has gained quite a following. Aside from that, she’s well-known for her relationship with Atlanta rapper Lil Baby.

Jayda Cheves’ net worth as of June 20, 2022. Jayda’s success will be the focus of this essay, and we’ll explain how she did it. Additionally, her career and present business pursuits will be discussed in length. As part of our discussion, we’ll also discuss how she met Lil Baby and their connection.

Life in the Earlier Years

Jayda Chaves was born in Savannah, Georgia, on September 25, 1997. At the age of 16, she decided to start her own business. On Poshmark, an e-commerce platform where secondhand items can be bought and sold, she began reselling her designs. She quickly became bored of dealing with middlemen and set up a platform for selling her designs.

Using social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, she started selling her clothes. Almost immediately, the company was a financial success.

Her apparel collections were subsequently released under the names of popular merchants such as Fashion Nova, GSU WOO, and Pretty Little Thing when she worked with them.

Additionally, Jayda Cheaves is a self-described cosmetics junkie who frequently posts about her favorite products and techniques on social media sites like YouTube and Instagram.

As a makeup fanatic, she has a devoted following on both social media sites.

Read More:

Career

When Jayda was 16, she decided to establish Poshmark, an e-commerce software for vintage clothing and accessories. She began making a decent profit by selling secondhand clothing on the app. For her fashion line business, Jayda moved to Atlanta, Georgia, in 2016.

She decided to launch her website and clothing line after finding success with the apparel app. Later, she opened a business in Atlanta, Georgia, called Amour Jayada, where she sells beauty and cosmetics.

An online hair boutique named Amour Jayda Hair has now been established by her after she had success with her first business venture. Hair products are said to have brought in an estimated $2.5 million for her between 2016 and 2018.

“The Young Boss Blueprint: 15 Steps to Becoming a Young Leader” was released on February 2nd, 2018, by Jayda, who is also an author.

Despite all of this, Jayda Cheaves has gained a great deal of fame through her social media activity. There are thousands of views on every video that she posts on her YouTube channel, which she has named after herself. Waydaminmerch is the name of her latest appeal collection, which she launched as a Facebook page under the pen name of the same name.

Personal Life

Lil Baby, a prominent rapper, was Jayda Cheaves’ ex-boyfriend. After meeting through her sister, Ameerah, the two began dating in 2016. Their first child, a son named Loyal Armani, was born on February 18, 2019. However, Jayda and Lil Baby ended their romance in 2021 after being together in 2017. Ms. London is alleged to have been a liaison between Lil Baby and her, according to some stories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAYDA WAYDA (@jaydacheaves)

Ventures Underway Right Now

She is presently working with large shops like Forever 21, Adidas, and many others to develop her business empire. Her full line of beauty products, which will be sold at Ulta stores, is also being released soon.

Jayda Cheaves is also working on her clothing brand, which she hopes to have a new collection of in the works very soon.

Jayda Cheaves and Lil Baby

Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves started dating in 2017. Their social media profiles were constantly updated with images of the couple, who were formerly engaged to be married. When they were together, they would frequently refer to each other as husband and wife.

Jayda Cheaves and Lil Baby decided to call it quits after dating for just over two years. Many people were shocked to learn about the couple’s split, as they had always appeared to be so content together.

According to rumors, Lil Baby’s adultery was the cause of their split. Several women, including adult film star Ms. London, were discovered to be having extramarital affairs with the rapper, who was married to Jayda at the time. This discovery was too much for Jayda to bear, and she and Lil Baby broke up soon after.

Loyal Armani, the couple’s kid born in February of this year, was raised by both parents despite their divorce.

Jayda Cheaves Net Worth

Jayda Cheaves had a net worth of $4 million by the end of June 2022. As a result of her business’s phenomenal success, she’s currently extending it to new heights. She frequently updates her social media accounts with fresh fashion and beauty tutorials for her fans. Her relationship with Lil Baby is finished, but they’ve decided to remain friendly to raise their son, Loyal Armani, together as a team.

Read More: