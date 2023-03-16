Model and Social Media Star Jeff Thomas has Died at the Age of 35

Jeff Thomas, who was 35 years old, has died. You may learn more about the life and death of the model and influencer who struggled with personal issues by reading the statement written by his brother.
Tragically, the modeling industry has lost one of its own. Late model, social media star, and art consultant Jeff Thomas passed away at the age of 35.
“It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of my brother, Jeff on Wednesday, March 8th,” his brother Skylar Ray Thomas said in a family statement on Facebook.
“As you have followed through the years, Jeff traveled the world and lived life to the fullest. What you may not know, is Jeff struggled with addiction and mental health challenges, which ultimately led to his tragic passing.”
A spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department told People on March 8 that officers discovered Thomas’ body in a Florida apartment complex. Yet, the Medical Examiner for Miami-Dade County said that the cause of death is still unknown.
“While Jeff’s struggles were difficult, we want to remember him for the kind and caring person he was,” read the statement from Skylar’s page.
“He had a contagious sense of humor, a love for music, art and family, and a passion for helping others. He touched the lives of so many people, and his memory will live on in our hearts forever.”
Together with his mom and dad, Jeff left behind a business called OnePopsicle, which specializes in helping clients build modern and contemporary art collections for their homes and workplaces. Even though Jeff’s own family is going through a tough time, they want everyone to know they have their support.
His brother released a statement saying the family hopes Jeff’s death will encourage others struggling with similar challenges to seek professional help. Respectfully commemorating or praising him online can help others realize they are not alone in their own challenges and reach out for help.
The day Jeff’s body was discovered, he posted on Instagram for the last time. He’s depicted within a miniature pool. He wrote in the post’s description, “A cold plunge a day, keeps the doctor away,” He also used the hashtags “#coldplunge” “wellness” and “mental health.”
Jeff had posted a picture of his new “Resilience” arm tattoo just two days before. The model will be remembered by Jeff’s family at an upcoming funeral service. From his brother.
“We thank you all for your love and support during this difficult time,”, “and we ask that you continue to keep Jeff and our family in your thoughts and prayers.”
