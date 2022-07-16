Jeffree Star Net Worth & How The YouTuber Got Rich

What do you think Jeffree Star’s worth? The YouTuber, businesswoman, makeup artist, and former singer from the United States has amassed a sizable fortune through her various endeavors. As the proprietor of Jeffree Star Cosmetics, he has amassed a sizable fan base. Jeffree Star net worth as of June 2022. The success that Star has had will be demonstrated in this post.

Early Life

Jeffrey Lynn Steininger, better known as Jeffree Star, was born in Orange County, California, on November 15, 1985.

In his youth, cosmetics fascinated him, and he was drawn to his mother’s makeup. When he was in eighth grade, he persuaded his mother to let him wear cosmetics after he began experimenting with her numerous items.

He attended Pacifica High School in Garden Grove, California, and earned a diploma in May of 2012. After high school, he changed his name to Jeffrey Star and relaunched himself. To make ends meet, he relocated to Los Angeles and took on a variety of occupations.

A phony ID was utilized by Star to sneak into the Hollywood scene. In this way, he was able to expand his social network and establish himself as a potential makeup artist.

Career

At the time, MySpace was the most popular social media platform, and Star needed a place to post material. He began to use MySpace as a blog, revealing details about his personal life to his friends and followers. Star is openly gay, and he has utilized his platform to encourage others in the LGBTQ+ community.

As his fan base grew, he began to share original music on his channel. He immediately rose to prominence as one of the site’s most well-liked independent artists.

His sole studio album, Beauty Killer, debuted at number seven on the US Billboard Top Electronic Albums chart in 2009. Nicki Minaj and Lady Gaga performed on it.

The label had a lot of problems with him, despite his early popularity, In light of these challenges, Star decided to leave the music profession and devote himself full-time to his first love, makeup.

The Jeffree Star Cosmetics e-commerce beauty firm was launched in 2014 with his money. Myspace’s user base has fallen to almost nothing by this point. Therefore, Star turned to YouTube to promote his business.

Cosmetics began with liquid lipsticks and later extended to include other products like scrubs, eye shadows, and apparel.

Over 17 million YouTube followers and more than 2 billion YouTube views show that he has succeeded in elevating the brand to the status of a cosmetics giant.

Jeffree Star Cosmetics

In 2014, Jeffree established his own cosmetics brand, Jeffree Star, with the money he had saved up from his previous music and makeup careers. He would subsequently admit that he was on the verge of bankruptcy at the time of starting the company and that he believed his music career was over. One of the first makeup artists to embrace YouTube as a marketing tool was him. Before moving on to Jeffree Star Cosmetics, Jeffree’s YouTube postings were largely about his music. Kat Von D’s friendship with him helped him gain a large fanbase.

His YouTube audience eventually grew to 15 million subscribers, and his videos have been seen more than 1.7 billion times.

A line of velour liquid lipsticks was his initial offering. Within minutes after going on sale, the 30,000 units were all gone. He added lip scrubs, highlighter palettes, and eye makeup palettes to his product range. Makeup bags and mirrors were among the items he added to his collection of accessories.

Jeffree’s line was first sold in a mall in the United States in 2018, although most of his sales are now fulfilled directly from his warehouse in Los Angeles.

Success

According to Jeffree, his makeup empire’s annual gross revenue is in the neighborhood of $100 million. Since the company is private, this couldn’t be confirmed, but Jeffree’s house and car collection, which we see in a different Shane interview, clearly shows that the company is doing well!

Jeffree Star currently has stakes in marijuana, real estate, and merchandise. One of Jeffree Star Cosmetics and other drop shippers uses his warehouse for their orders.

They collaborated on a new line of eyeshadow and liquid lipsticks in 2019. According to Jeffree, if the eye-shadow sold out in October 2019, they’d make $35 million and Shane would get a share of it. Re-orders would raise the totals even further.

Jeffree made $18 million between January 1st, 2018, and December 1st, 2018, through his many business ventures. This made him the 5th highest-paid YouTube star in the world. As of 2019, Jeffree had a net worth of $17 million, making him the 4th highest-paid YouTuber. As of 2020, Jeffree was the 10th highest-paid YouTube star in the world, earning $15 million.

Feuds

Several high-profile feuds between Jeffree and celebrities have made him a household name. With Kylie Jenner, he has a constant war of words, slamming her items as low-quality, derivative, and copycats. Kim Kardashian’s sister, fellow YouTuber James Charles, and erstwhile close friend Kat Von D have all been feuding with him recently. Jeffree’s feuds only serve to increase his popularity.

Investing in Property

During this period, Jeffree had a connection with social media personality/model Nathan Schwandt. Five dogs stayed with them in Calabasas, California, for several years. Jeffree paid $3.62 million for the 10-bedroom, 15-bathroom mansion in 2016, and then invested millions of dollars into renovations and improvements. Located on a nearly 30,000-square-foot lot, the 7,000-square-foot house boasts stunning vistas of the surrounding mountains and valleys. He fetched $3.4 million for it when he flogged it in November of 2020.

Jeffree bought a stunning new property in Hidden Hills, California, for $14.6 million in December of this year. The 25,000 square-foot house, which lies on little under three acres, features 8 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms.

Nearly $5 million more than he bought a year and a half earlier, Jeffree put the above home for sale in June of 2021 for $19.5 million on the market, according to public records. Jeffree agreed to pay $15.5 million for the Hidden Hills compound in June 2022 after a year and a few price reductions.

Jeffree bought a 70-acre ranch in Wyoming about the time he put his Hidden Hills property for sale in the summer of 2021. He went on to acquire an additional 500 acres in the immediate area.

Car Collection

When it comes to cars, Jeffree’s collection includes Bentleys, Aston Martins, Lamborghinis, and Ferraris, just to name a few. According to reports, he has at least a dozen high-end vehicles.

Jeffree Star Net Worth

Jeffree Star net worth is $200 million as of this writing. Along with being a well-known and well-paid YouTuber, Jeffree Star also runs a cosmetics company called Jeffree Star Cosmetics, which is where he makes the bulk of his current wealth. He is well-known for his hair color, which is typically hot pink, and for his many tattoos.

